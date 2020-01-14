PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells passes tough test against Lodi, 51-43

While they came out on top in the end, the Chiefs struggled to pull away from the Blue Devils late in the first half. After a jumper by Millard put the Chiefs up 19-12 with just over seven minutes left, the Blue Devils closed the half on an 11-3 run, finished off by five straight points by junior Caydon Coddington.

“Our offensive struggles, give credit to Lodi and its defense, because they made it tough on us to get anything we wanted to do,” Rohling said. “We didn’t get the transition points we normally get but that’s credit to them for being able to break us down.”

Nevar chipped in eight points and Funmaker chipped in seven, but both made a massive impact on the defensive end.

“There’s other ways to affect a game other than making shots, and I felt we had some guys do that,” Rohling said.

Chiefs roll past Papermakers

Before fending off the Blue Devils, Wisconsin Dells coasted to an 80-40 win over Nekoosa in a South Central Conference game last Friday.

The Chiefs got off to a much better start offensively, pouring in 48 points in the first half for a comfortable 48-21 lead at the break. Wisconsin Dells kicked things into cruise control over the final 18 minutes to see out the 40-point victory.