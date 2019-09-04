As the prep football season turns the page to Week 3, many teams being conference play, including those in the Trailways Large and Trailways Small Conferences, and the new-look South Central Conference.
For Capital North rivals Poynette and Lodi, the Pumas and Blue Devils have two more tune-up games before they start the more meaningful portion of their schedules.
This week’s slate features some interesting contests, including three area teams — the aforementioned Lodi and Poynette, and Montello/Princeton/Green Lake — who are looking to remain unbeaten after 2-0 starts. Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Markesan (1-1) at Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (2-0)
After a thrilling overtime win over defending Div. 6 state champion Iola-Scandinavia in Week 1, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake rolled past Westfield last week, 44-20. The Phoenix will look to rise again this week as they open Trailways Large Conference play against perennial league contender Markesan. MPGL has had no problem finding the end zone, averaging 36 points per game so far this season behind a ground attack that has racked up 720 yards and seven touchdowns so far. The duo of Abe and Nate Postler lead the way as the duo combined for 335 yards and four scores last week. The Hornets rebounded from a season-opening loss with a 26-15 win over Rosendale Laconia last week. Hayden Quade threw for 153 yards on 7-of-16 passing against the Spartans while Markesan’s rushing attack has yet to shift into high gear, totaling 175 yards on 78 carries through two games.
Belleville (1-1) at Poynette (2-0)
Hitting the road again in Week 2, Poynette looked right at home as it cruised to a 54-0 win over Adams-Friendship last week. The Pumas pounced early and often on the Green Devils, riding a 20-point first quarter to an early lead and the easy win. Things will get a bit tougher this week in Poynette’s home opener when it welcomes Capitol South Conference contender Belleville. The Pumas have ripped up opposing defenses on the ground so far, averaging 300 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns. The tandem of Brayden O’Connor and Connor Anker spearheaded the swift attack against the Green Devils, each going over 100 yards and each scoring a pair of touchdowns. Belleville stumbled in Week 1 with a 26-13 loss to New Holstein but got back on track last week with a 32-14 win over Orfordville Parkview/Albany. The Wildcats feature a balanced attack, having passed for 274 yards and three TDs while adding 232 yards and two scores on the ground. Quarterback JJ Wenger has thrown for 273 yards and three TDs with one interception on 24 of 41 passing so far.
Marshall (0-2) at Lodi (2-0)
Lodi looked like its old self against Wisconsin Dells last week, coasting to a 33-6 win. After mustering just 137 yards of offense in its opener, the Blue Devils bullied the Chiefs for 321 yards and five scores, led by running back Colton Nicolay who had 144 yards and a score on 21 carries. As impressive as its offense was, Lodi’s defense was again extremely effective, holding Wisconsin Dells to just 92 yards while forcing three turnovers. The Blue Devils will look to go into lock down again this week when it hosts Marshall. Despite their winless record, the Cardinals have hung tough against a difficult early season slate, including a 31-13 loss to defending Div. 4 state champion Racine St. Catherine’s. While the passing game has been quiet, Marshall’s ground game has found success through Dylan Horstmeyer. The running back rushed for 122 yards and a score on 23 attempts in last week’s loss to the Angels. The Cardinals have been susceptible against the pass, giving up 548 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
Pardeeville (1-1) at Orfordville Parkview/Albany (0-2)
The Bulldogs had to play through another nail-biter last week, ultimately falling to Randolph, 10-8, on a Seth Schmucki 25-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining in regulation. Pardeeville will try to avoid another tight finish this week when they travel to Orfordville Parkview/Albany for a Trailways Large Conference opener. The Bulldogs have relied on their ground game so far, rushing for 302 yards and four touchdowns this season, led by running back Derek Lindert. The sophomore has 84 yards and a score on 20 carries against the Rockets, while also adding 14 tackles, including seven solo takedowns, on defense. Along with Lindert, quarterback Peter Freye has thrown for 121 yards on 9-of-16 passing with one touchdown and one interception. Parkview/Albany has seldom sniffed the end zone this season, scoring just 14 points through two games, all in last week’s 32-14 loss to Belleville. The Vikings defense has been raided by opposing offenses, giving up 676 yards and 72 points so far.
Fall River/Rio (1-1) at Oshkosh Lourdes (2-0), 8:15 p.m. Friday
After a difficult start to the co-op’s first season, Fall River/Rio righted the ship last week with a convincing 56-6 win over Independence/Gilmanton. The Rebels ran all over the Indees, racking up nearly 300 yards and six touchdowns on the ground while adding 158 yards and two more scores in the air. Running back Teagan Prochnow shined, totaling 148 yards and four TDs on just 11 carries, while quarterback Carson Richardson had 256 total yards and three scores. The Rebels will have their hands full this week when they make the trip to Oshkosh to take on Lourdes Academy. The Knights have scored at will this season and are coming off a 55-20 steamrolling over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. Lourdes has hurt opponents both on the ground and through the air, passing for 383 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 370 yards rushing and seven scores. Quarterback Joshua Bauer has thrown for 346 yards and five TDs on 19-of-28 passing, good for a 67.9 completion percentage, while adding a team-high 178 yards and four TDs on the ground.
Wild Rose (0-2) at Cambria-Friesland (1-1)
After a difficult overtime loss in Week 1, Cambria-Friesland got on the right track last week with a 34-27 win over Juneau Dodgeland. The Hilltoppers used a pair of third quarter scores to take the lead before holding off a late rally attempt from the Trojans for their first win of the season. Helping lead the way was running back Max Raymond, who tallied 181 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, improving his season total to 270 yards. The Toppers defense and special teams also shined as Cade Burmania had an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown and Carter Smits added a 55-yard interception return score. Cambria-Friesland will look to make it back-to-back wins this week when it hosts winless Wild Rose. The Wildcats were shutout last week against Crivitz, 58-0, following a 48-8 defeat against Necedah in Week 1.
Nekoosa (0-2) at Westfield (0-2)
The Pioneers showed promise last week but were unable to get over the hump in a 44-20 loss to Montello/Princeton/Green Lake. After mustering just seven points on 121 yards in Week 1, Westfield racked up 401 yards of offense against the Phoenix. Helping lead the way was junior Weston Hoffa, who rushed for 211 yards and all three of the Pioneers’ scores on 25 carries. Junior quarterback Trevor Gray added 117 yard through the air and senior running back Camden Stampfl had 96 total yards. Westfield will look to build off the momentum in its South Central Conference opener against Nekoosa. The Papermakers have struggled to get rolling so far this season, falling to Somerset last week, 42-14, following a 41-0 shutout loss to Spring Green River Valley in Week 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)