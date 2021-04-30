PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi looking to finish unbeaten spring season against Kewaunee

After a nailbiting win over rival Columbus last week, the Lodi football team remains unbeaten.

The Blue Devils (5-0) can cap off another perfect season on Saturday when they host Kewaunee in a non-conference tilt at Lodi High School.

The Storm (2-3) have slumped to the finish as they've lost each of their final three games following a 2-0 start. The competition hasn't been easy however, as Kewaunee's final three opponents are a combined 14-2 on the season.

Following a two-point loss to Green Bay Notre Dame on April 9, the Storm fell to Arcadia, 13-7, on April 16 before a lopsided 55-6 loss to Menasha last week. The teams traded scores to open the game before the Blue Jays blew things open, using a 27-point second quarter to seize a 48-6 halftime lead and never looked back.

Menasha picked apart the Storm's defense through the air, throwing for 235 yards and five scores. It was a rare moment of weakness for a stout Kewaunee unit that's allowed just 209.8 yards per game this spring.

Lodi will be eager to follow things up with a strong performance of its own after nipping the Cardinals last week, 17-14, thanks to Chandler Curtis' late game-winning 24-yard field goal.