WISCONSIN DELLS — Since the Lodi and Wisconsin Dells football teams started playing five years ago, the Blue Devils have owned the series against the Chiefs.
It was more of the same Thursday night as the Blue Devils cruised to a 33-6 win over the host Chiefs in a non-conference game. Senior Colton Nicolay rushed for 144 yards and a score on 21 carries, while the Lodi defense held Wisconsin Dells to just 95 total yards in its fifth straight win in the series.
“Anytime you have a defense that can come out and hold a team points-wise down, you always have a chance to win,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “The defense is doing some really nice things; defensive coverage wise, our quarterback pressure and rallying to the ball.”
Lodi (2-0) wasted little time getting on the board as it marched down the field on its two opening drives. Receiving the opening kickoff, the Blue Devils needed just six plays to go 61 yards, scoring on a Nicolay 6-yard touchdown plunge for a 6-0 lead with 9 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter.
After forcing a quick three-and-out by the Chiefs, Lodi proceeded to go 80 yards in eight plays. Nicolay rattled off first down runs of 10 and 12 yards to help open the drive before junior quarterback Quinn Faust capped things with a 34-yard touchdown strike to senior Kade Parsons to make it 13-0 with 3:42 left in the opening quarter.
“Being able to win the toss and choose to receive, and actually move down the field and score on your first series, we haven’t done that a lot,” Puls said. “To go down the field and score on the first possession, that’s a big lift for everybody, offense and defense.”
The Blue Devils defense benefited from the boost, coming up with a pair of key interceptions when the Chiefs threatened in the first half. After sputtering out following the Parsons touchdown, Wisconsin Dells sacked Lodi senior Dustin Nordstrom at the Blue Devils’ 16-yard line following a botched punt.
Lodi got the ball right back however, as senior Luke Beckwith snared an underthrown fade by Wisconsin Dells junior quarterback Barrett Witt in the end zone and returned the ball to the Lodi 25.
At the close to the first half, it was junior Connor Faust who came up with the key pick to preserve Lodi’s lead. After a 15-yard run by Wisconsin Dells junior Jacob Hunkins got the Chiefs just outside the Lodi red zone, Witt threw a jump ball that Faust ripped away from Chiefs senior Gavin Kingsley with under a minute until the break.
“To get pushed right down and have our backs against the wall, to have those guys grab those two interceptions, that’s 14 points,” Puls said. “Those plays were huge by our defense.”
A 9-yard touchdown run by Ben Simplot extended the Blue Devils’ lead to 19-0 with 5:56 left in the second quarter, before Quinn Faust found Connor Faust on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 2:14 remaining until halftime made it 26-0.
With a comfortable lead, the Blue Devils put things to rest early in the fourth quarter when Simplot scampered in from 12 yards out with 9:43 left to play for a 33-0 lead. The Chiefs ultimately got on the board with 7-yard touchdown pass from Witt to Kinglsey in the waning minutes, but it was too little, too late.
Quinn Faust threw for all 110 of the Blue Devils’ yards through the air on 6-of-10 passing, something Puls knows his team will need moving forward.
“We have to be able to move the ball through the air a bit, and we have to run decent routes, have the protection we need and our quarterbacks need to make the right decisions,” he said. “It was really a good step in the right direction offensively, and even defensively, but special teams we took a couple steps backwards and we need to get that corrected.”
Lodi 13 13 0 7 — 33
Wisconsin Dells 0 0 0 6 — 6
Lo — Colton Nicolay 9 run (kick failed), 9:16
Lo — Kade Parsons 34 pass from Quinn Faust (Nichols kick), 3:42
Lo — Ben Simplot 9 run (kick failed), 5:56
Lo — Connor Faust 18 pass from Quinn Faust (Zack Dolson kick), 2:14
Lo — Ben Simplot 12 run (Zack Dolson kick), 9:43
WD — Gavin Kingsley 7 pass from Barrett Witt (pass failed), 2:19
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — Lo 20, WD 2. Rushes-Yards — Lo 45-211, WD 18-65. Comp-Att-Int — Lo 6-10-1, WD 5-14-2. Passing Yards — Lo 110, WD 27. Fumbles-Lost — Lo 2-0, WD 2-0. Penalty Yards — Lo 6-45, WD 8-45. Total Yards — Lo 321, WD 92.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lo, Nicolay 21-144. WD, G. Kingsley 6-30.
PASSING: Lo, Faust 6-10-110-1. WD, Witt 5-13-27-2.
RECEIVING: Lo, Parsons 1-35. WD, Hirst 2-21.
