When the football players in the Lodi class of 2018 were in fourth grade, the idea of winning a WIAA state championship first manifested itself.
Two years removed from the program’s first-ever Division 4 state title, the Blue Devils said the win still feels like it happened yesterday.
“I think every time I go back home from Madison, people are all still talking about it in the town. It’s definitely not been forgotten, that’s for sure,” said Jacob Heyroth, Lodi’s standout running back that season.”
“It’s just a really cool thing when you come back and can see the banner hanging up in the gym for the first-ever one for football,” Max Barreau added.
Close but no Camp Randall
Prior to their triumph in 2017, the Blue Devils were knocking on the door for the better part of a decade, beginning in 2005 when Lodi made its first appearance in the state semifinals. Lodi again reached the semifinals in 2009, when Barreau and the other 25 seniors were in fourth grade.
“We would all go to the home games and a lot of people had a hard time paying attention being in fourth grade, but I remember watching and being like ‘This is going to be us some day; we can be that good,’” he said. “We knew we could be special.”
The 2017 group also had plenty of motivation from some of the Blue Devils more recent misses. After falling short in 2009, Lodi returned to the state semifnals in 2014 but was again turned back until the following season when it ultimately punched its ticket to the state finals.
“Every one of those seasons, the kids that were on that team saw it was a reality and they realized it can happen,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said.
The Blue Devils’ first trip to Camp Randall didn’t go as they wanted however. The lone unbeaten team in the state, the Blue Devils struggled against a one-loss Osceola team, suffering a 28-0 shutout loss to the Chieftains.
Barreau and Heyroth each played during the 2015 championship game, and both players admitted that the loss left a sour taste in their mouths.
“We definitely tasted what it felt like to lose and it drove us for sure. That was a good team in 2015 and we knew we had to be even better to win it our senior year,” said Heyroth, who is currently in his second season with the University of Wisconsin football team.
Fuel to the fire
The previous experience played to Lodi’s favor in 2017 when it returned to Camp Randall to face defending state champion St. Croix Central. The Blue Devils had their hands full with the Panthers as the two teams played to a 7-7 tie at halftime.
Out of the intermission, St. Croix Central looked to take control, ripping off a 19-play, 62-yard drive that ran 10 minutes, 50 seconds off the clock; however, the Panthers were limited to just a field goal for a 10-7 lead. Lodi would later tie the game at 10 on Savannah Curtis’ 30-yard field goal with 8:23 left to play before both teams missed game-winning field goal attempts in the final minutes to force overtime.
In the extra period, Lodi began with the ball and scored on a Ben Rashid 1-yard touchdown run before Curtis booted the extra point to take a 17-10 lead. The Blue Devils got an added boost on the extra point as St. Croix Central was assessed a 15-yard roughing-the-kicker penalty and was forced to start at the Lodi 40-yard line.
The Panthers were able to pick up a first down but unable to get another. St. Croix Central ultimately faced a fourth-and-16 from the Lodi 35 and was turned away when Barreau sacked Collin Nelson to seal the win.
“I don’t really know what was going through my mind, it was just like ‘holy crap, holy crap, holy crap, holy crap, holy crap,’” Barreau said. “Looking back on it it’s just a really cool thing to have had happen and it’s just a nice thing to be able to say. It was definitely a cool moment.”
Heyroth, who was later named the Associated Press State Player of the Year, got the Blue Devils on the board first with his 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. For Puls, it was no surprise that the Lodi seniors stepped up.
“When you get a group of seniors like that and they’re that talented, and have been that focused for that many years of their life,” he said. “When they get a chance to get on the big stage and pull through for you when you need it, their heart, drive and determination you can’t measure.”
A title that almost wasn’t
As impressive as the Blue Devils championship victory was, the dream of hoisting a gold ball almost remained just that, had it not been for a comeback in the opening round of the playoffs.
Lodi went a perfect 9-0 through the regular season, allowing just more than 13 points once, en route to earning the No. 1 seed in its quadrant. The Blue Devils ease quickly got turned up in the opening round of the postseason against No. 8 seed Mayville.
The upset-minded Cardinals came out firing, matching the Blue Devils score for score before taking a 31-24 lead with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in the third quarter on a 47-yard scoop-and-score by Jacob Schellpfeffer on a fumble by Heyroth.
It was just Heyroth’s second fumble of the year, but the miscue didn’t get him down as he scored on Lodi’s ensuing drive with a 24-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 31 with 9:40 left to play.
After a quick three-and-out, Lodi again turned to Heyroth as the Blue Devils took over at the Cardinals 45-yard line with 7:54 remaining. The future Badger converted a pair of first downs and ultimately drove into the endzone on a fourth-and-goal from the Mayville 1 for a 38-31 lead with 2:48 remaining.
“I wanted the ball as much as I could because I wanted to fix it. I think we took them way lighter than we should have; they were a much better team than an eight seed in my opinion,” Heyroth said.
After the scare from the Cardinals, the Blue Devils faced little adversity leading up to the state title game. Lodi fended off Platteville, 47-21, in the Level 2 before blanking Capitol North foe Lake Mills, 35-0, in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, the Blue Devils were kept in check but not held down as they earned a 17-0 win over Greendale Martin Luther and the rest was history. Like the teams before them, the 2017 group is hopeful it can inspire the next generation of Blue Devils that will hopefully lift another gold ball.
“I think it kind of excites the little kids and lets our other athletes know it’s possible and within reach,” Heyroth said.
“A lot of people take pride in it and people see me around and recognize me, they like to talk about it as well as the other football guys,” Barreau said. “It’s really cool and good for the community.”
