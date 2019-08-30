Since it began playing Lodi five years ago, the Wisconsin Dells football team has struggled against the Blue Devils.
It was more of the same for the Chiefs Thursday night as they were no match for the Blue Devils in a 33-6 loss in a non-conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School. Lodi senior Colton Nicolay rushed for 144 yards and a score on 21 carries, while the Chiefs mustered just 95 total yards in their fifth straight loss in the series.
“Offensively we need to do a better job. We can’t have negative plays every series; that’s going to kill drives, kill momentum and we can’t do anything like that then,” Wisconsin Dells coach Scott Flood said.
“It then puts the pressure back on the defense, so it has to get fixed.”
The pressure was squarely on the Chiefs (1-1) early on as Lodi marched down the field on its two opening drives. Receiving the opening kickoff, the Blue Devils needed just six plays to go 61 yards, scoring on a Nicolay 6-yard touchdown plunge for a 6-0 lead with 9 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Chiefs went three-and-out on the ensuing possession but had a chance to pin the Blue Devils (2-0) deep in their own territory. Senior Brett Hirst’s punt checked up inside the 5-yard line but trickled into the endzone for a touchback.
Lodi took advantage of the miscue as it proceeded to go 80 yards in just eight plays. Nicolay rattled off first down runs of 10 and 12 yards to help open the drive before junior quarterback Quinn Faust capped things with a 34-yard touchdown strike to senior Kade Parsons to make it 13-0 with 3:42 left in the opening quarter.
The Chiefs appeared to get something going at the start of the second quarter, thanks in part to the Dells defense. After forcing a Lodi three-and-out inside the Blue Devils 25-yard line, seniors Billy Dethloff and Gavin Kingsley converged to sack Lodi’s Dustin Nordstrom at the Lodi 16-yard line following a botched punt.
The chance went to waste however, as junior quarterback Barrett Witt was intercepted on the next play as his underthrown fade was snared by Lodi senior Luke Beckwith. The Blue Devils later added a 9-yard touchdown run by Ben Simplot before extending their lead to 26-0 with 2:14 remaining until halftime on an 18-yard touchdown pass from junior Quinn Faust to junior Connor Faust.
With time still on the clock before the break, the Chiefs made one final push, only to be undone by another turnover. After a 15-yard run by Wisconsin Dells junior Jacob Hunkins got the Chiefs just outside the Lodi red zone, Witt threw a jump ball that Connor Faust ripped away from Chiefs senior Gavin Kingsley with under a minute until the break.
“Most of the passes we didn’t have time to block, the O-Line didn’t do a good job there, so we have to improve with the blocking scheme and then blocking the right guys were supposed to,” Flood said.
With a comfortable lead, the Blue Devils put things to rest early in the fourth quarter when Simplot scampered in from 12 yards out with 9:43 left to play for a 33-0 lead. The Chiefs ultimately got on the board with 7-yard touchdown pass from Witt to Kinglsey in the waning minutes, but it was too little, too late.
Witt threw for 27 yards on 5-of-13 passing with two interceptions while Kingsley rushed for 30 yards on six carries and Hunkins added 27 yards on 27 carries. Despite the underwhelming overall result, Flood was pleased the Chiefs found the endzone for the first time against the Blue Devils.
The second-year head coach also lauded his defense’s ability to swarm to the ball, and knows that the lopsided defeat can be a positive.
“Lodi is a good football program; they’ve always been a good program and they’re going to be a good program again this year. This loss right here helps us more than Richland Center, because we can learn from this,” he said.
“If we apply everything we’ve done technique-wise, we had a lot of mental mistakes tonight, and we learn from that and come Monday and Tuesday we’re ready to go, we’ll be ready for conference.”
The Chiefs open South Central Conference play next Friday when they host Wautoma.
LODI 33, WISCONSIN DELLS 6
Lodi 13 13 0 7 — 33
Wisconsin Dells 0 0 0 6 — 6
Lo — Colton Nicolay 9 run (kick failed), 9:16
Lo — Kade Parsons 34 pass from Quinn Faust (Nichols kick), 3:42
Lo — Ben Simplot 9 run (kick failed), 5:56
Lo — Connor Faust 18 pass from Quinn Faust (Zack Dolson kick), 2:14
Lo — Ben Simplot 12 run (Zack Dolson kick), 9:43
WD — Gavin Kingsley 7 pass from Barrett Witt (pass failed), 2:19
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — Lo 20, WD 2. Rushes-Yards — Lo 45-211, WD 18-65. Comp-Att-Int — Lo 6-10-1, WD 5-14-2. Passing Yards — Lo 110, WD 27. Fumbles-Lost — Lo 2-0, WD 2-0. Penalty Yards — Lo 6-45, WD 8-45. Total Yards — Lo 321, WD 92.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lo, Nicolay 21-144. WD, G. Kingsley 6-30.
PASSING: Lo, Q. Faust 6-10-110-1. WD, Witt 5-13-27-2.
RECEIVING: Lo, Parsons 1-35. WD, Hirst 2-21.
