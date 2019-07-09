With the first week of July in the books, the prep football season is just less than a month away.
Like the rest of the teams across the state, the Poynette football team is making the most of its allotted time to work in the summer as the Pumas hosted the second of their five contact days Tuesday night.
The Pumas are entering their fifth season under coach Greg Kallungi and hope to end a five-year playoff drought. Poynette has excelled in the non-conference play under Kallungi, going 13-3 in his four years in charge, including 4-0 last year behind wins over Waterloo, Adams-Friendship, Nekoosa and Marshall.
Capitol North Conference play is what has tripped up Poynette, as it hasn’t finished better than 1-4 in each of Kallungi’s first four seasons. Poynette built some momentum to close out last season, knocking off Columbus 35-14 in its season finale to snap a nine-game losing streak in league play.
Poynette opens the season with a trip to Waterloo on Aug. 23 before the Pumas host Belleville in their home opener on Sept. 6.
