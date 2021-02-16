PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Adversity not stopping Lodi as it rides underdog mentality into sectionals

“I try to do my best giving everybody tips, as much as I can,” Kolinski said. “It’s just been great to see everybody step up and fill all the little things we need.”

That need to step up was felt early on in the season after the Blue Devils stumbled out of the chute, dropping four of their first five games. Back-to-back wins over Lakeside Lutheran and River Valley helped steady things, but only briefly as the five-game losing skid followed.

Even in the drought, there were positives to draw on, with two defeats coming at the hands of fellow regional champions Reedsburg and Lake Mills. The 71-60 loss to the Div. 2 Beavers especially stood out to Michelle Puls as well as the girls.

“We played really well against them, and even though we lost, it was taking the next step. This team has learned a lot from losses and it’s fueled us for the postseason,” Puls said.

Tough opponents aren’t uncommon for the Blue Devils. In both Capitol North and non-conference play, Lodi plays a difficult schedule, including tilts against Sauk Prairie, New Glarus and Madison Edgewood.

“I think stacking our schedule with so many hard games was going to get us ready for the playoffs, and it just got us in the mindset that we can play harder teams and compete,” Ripp said.