PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Adversity not stopping Lodi as it rides underdog mentality into sectionals

LODI — Coming off three consecutive winning seasons, including two regional final appearances, the Lodi girls basketball team was eyeing big things heading into the 2020-21 season.
A season-ending preseason injury to three-time all-Capitol North Conference selection Jaden Kolinski and a poor 1-4 start, however, wasn’t exactly what the Blue Devils had in mind when they tipped off the new campaign.
While more adversity came in the form of a mid-season five-game losing streak, like any good team facing a challenge, the Blue Devils powered through. Despite the losses — in the lineup and on the court — Lodi started to play some of its best basketball at the end of the year and got hot at the right time, capturing the program’s first regional title since 2013.
“It was a dream come true; we’re kind of like the Cinderella story if you think about it,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said.
It was anything but before the season even started as Kolinski tore her right ACL during a preseason tournament in October. The injury has kept the senior off the court all season long, providing a major void for Puls to try to fill.
“You just don’t replace someone like her; she’s not replaceable, but you need to figure out what you can do (without her),” Puls said.
First was to lean on the team’s grizzled veterans, starting with three-time — likely soon to be four-time — all-Capitol North selection Lauryn Milne. The 5-foot-11 guard, who’s been a member of the varsity team since she was a freshman, has answered the call, leading the Blue Devils in points (16.6), rebounds (7.8), assists (2.8) and steals (2.1) per game.
The maturation, especially vocally, was no surprise to Puls.
“It took a little while because she’s really not one to say much, but I finally see her being, kind of, a coach on the floor for them,” she said.
“She’s in a tough position but she’s resilient. She’ll battle and fight to the bitter end, and I don’t know how she does it some games.”
The Blue Devils have also gotten key contributions from junior Dylann Harrington and senior Taylor Ripp. Harrington is adding 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals, while Ripp is chipping in 6.9 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists.
The pair combined for 12 double-digit performances, including a career-high 34 from Harrington in the team’s 79-78 loss to Poynette on Jan. 12, while juniors Rylee Schneider, Sam Klann and Ella Puls have each scored in double-figures.
“I think we’ve had girls step up big time. We knew we were going to be the underdogs and we’ve had this whole mentality to just be scrappy,” Milne said.
“I think confidence was the key,” Michelle Puls added. “They just needed that one game to give them that confidence. I think many of them are seeing that towards the end of the season, and I think they’re taking these challenges head on.”
While unable to have an impact physically, Kolinski is still contributing on the court. Along for the ride, the fellow four-year varsity player has been handily giving out insight from her perspective on the bench.
“I try to do my best giving everybody tips, as much as I can,” Kolinski said. “It’s just been great to see everybody step up and fill all the little things we need.”
That need to step up was felt early on in the season after the Blue Devils stumbled out of the chute, dropping four of their first five games. Back-to-back wins over Lakeside Lutheran and River Valley helped steady things, but only briefly as the five-game losing skid followed.
Even in the drought, there were positives to draw on, with two defeats coming at the hands of fellow regional champions Reedsburg and Lake Mills. The 71-60 loss to the Div. 2 Beavers especially stood out to Michelle Puls as well as the girls.
“We played really well against them, and even though we lost, it was taking the next step. This team has learned a lot from losses and it’s fueled us for the postseason,” Puls said.
Tough opponents aren’t uncommon for the Blue Devils. In both Capitol North and non-conference play, Lodi plays a difficult schedule, including tilts against Sauk Prairie, New Glarus and Madison Edgewood.
“I think stacking our schedule with so many hard games was going to get us ready for the playoffs, and it just got us in the mindset that we can play harder teams and compete,” Ripp said.
It showed in the Blue Devils’ final regular season games as they rolled past Columbus (61-43) and rival Poynette (62-46). That carried into the postseason as Lodi upset No. 2 seed Richland Center, 60-52, before stifling top-seeded Westby, 41-38, in last Saturday’s regional final.
The key in all four wins was crippling defense, a staple Puls has preached all season long and one the girls have bought into for years, dating back to their youth basketball days, according to Ripp.
“Defense definitely gives us our energy on offense; steals and stops that’s really what gets us going. Then if we can keep it to a low scoring game, we can win,” Milne said.
Added Kolinski, “Coach Puls always emphasizes defense, no matter what we do. That’s our go-to; it gives us energy and just pushes us to do better.”
Another strong defensive display will be pivotal Thursday night when Lodi (7-9) meets top-seeded Marshall in a sectional semifinal. The Cardinals (21-3) are nothing new to the Blue Devils as the teams were set to face off this season — a contest later canceled due to COVID-19 — and met in a 2018 Div. 3 regional final.
Marshall got the better of Lodi that night, grinding out a 56-47 win before ultimately going on to win the first of back-to-back Div. 3 state titles. It’s a sore subject for the likes of Milne, Kolinski and Ripp, all of whom were on the losing end against Marshall’s fabulous freshman counterparts.
It has the trio badly wanting to ruin the Cardinals’ hopes of a state return, one that Puls knows is solely on the opponent.
“The pressure isn’t on us; we have no pressure and that’s what the girls, when they step into that gym, need to realize — that the pressure is all on Marshall. They’re the No. 1 seed and it’s hard to hold onto that,” she said.
“For us, we’re just going to go in and do our thing.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.