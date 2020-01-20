PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Anchor's last-second layup lifts Wisconsin Dells past Columbus, 36-35

“That was a nice play and we practice it in practice quite a bit,” Buss said of the Anchor and Jones connection, which benefitted from the Cardinals’ inability to grab the rebound, contrary to the game trend.

“They did affect us on the board, and I didn’t think it would. They’re an aggressive team and I just thought it’s something nice to learn on a whim.”

Wisconsin Dells (9-4) led by five points at halftime but struggled during the second half as Columbus battled back to tie the game at 32 on a 3-pointer from the wing by senior Taylor Zittel with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left to play.

The 5-foot-4 guard later gave Columbus the lead with 1:21 to go after splitting a pair of free throws, and following an empty possession by Wisconsin Dells, Zittel was perfect on a pair from the line with 32.1 seconds to go for a 35-32 lead. The Chiefs answered with a layup by Johnson with 22 seconds remaining before putting Dornaus on the line.

The Chiefs had plenty of chances to keep the game from coming down to the wire as they missed eight free throws. The Cardinals also made life difficult as Wisconsin Dells managed just four field goals the final 18 minutes, with the first coming on a Jones 3-pointer with 5:25 to play.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}