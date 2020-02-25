PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lodi uses extended run to run away from Wisconsin Dells, 50-34

Sophomore Ella Puls scored the first five points of the stretch before a long jumper by sophomore Jaden Kolinski cut the deficit with 24-23 with 1:28 to go in the half.

“That was big; we had some individuals step up and hit some big shots to keep us in the game,” Michelle Puls said. “It felt like we were down by a lot more truthfully, but (to be down) by one point, we’ll take it and we just knew we had to keep battling back.”

While its usually steadfast defense broke down in the first half, the Blue Devils got back up to speed out of halftime and their offense picked up right where it left off. Lodi extended its 7-0 spurt into a 20-0 run over the opening four minutes of the second half to seize a 36-24 lead.

Milne book-ended the run with a pull-up jumper and a layup, while Kolinski, who added 13 points, scored five. Lodi’s defense also flustered the Chiefs, forcing four turnovers in that span.

“I just think we weren’t strong enough with the ball, had some turnovers and they hit some shots they weren’t hitting,” Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss said. “It just kind of hurt the momentum going into halftime and then in the second half, they hit some shots again and we turned the ball over.”