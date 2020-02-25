PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lodi uses extended run to run away from Wisconsin Dells, 50-34

LODI — When the Lodi and Wisconsin Dells girls basketball teams met in the opening month of the season, the Blue Devils won going away.
In Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal, the Blue Devils faced a much stiffer test from the Chiefs, but were able to rally for a 50-34 win at Lodi High School.
Junior Lauryn Milne tallied a game-high 19 points, including 13 in the second half, to lift No. 8 seed Lodi to a Friday’s regional semifinal against top-ranked Platteville.
After coasting to a 67-25 win in the regular season meeting, Lodi (14-9) got all it could handle from Wisconsin Dells (14-8) in the first half. After trading barbs en route to a 16-all tie, ninth-seeded Wisconsin Dells began to pull away late in the first half behind an 8-0 run.
Sophomore Hailey Anchor got things going with a layup with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the half, before freshman Abbie Thundercloud added back-to-back layups for a 22-16 lead with 5:00 to go. Junior Maddie Jones finished off the spurt for the Chiefs with a short jumper with 4:28 to go until halftime for a 24-16 cushion.
The Dells’ stretch forced Lodi coach Michelle Puls into taking a full timeout in order to reset. The brief intermission worked, as the Blue Devils reeled the Chiefs in with a 7-0 run over the remainder of the half.
Sophomore Ella Puls scored the first five points of the stretch before a long jumper by sophomore Jaden Kolinski cut the deficit with 24-23 with 1:28 to go in the half.
“That was big; we had some individuals step up and hit some big shots to keep us in the game,” Michelle Puls said. “It felt like we were down by a lot more truthfully, but (to be down) by one point, we’ll take it and we just knew we had to keep battling back.”
While its usually steadfast defense broke down in the first half, the Blue Devils got back up to speed out of halftime and their offense picked up right where it left off. Lodi extended its 7-0 spurt into a 20-0 run over the opening four minutes of the second half to seize a 36-24 lead.
Milne book-ended the run with a pull-up jumper and a layup, while Kolinski, who added 13 points, scored five. Lodi’s defense also flustered the Chiefs, forcing four turnovers in that span.
“I just think we weren’t strong enough with the ball, had some turnovers and they hit some shots they weren’t hitting,” Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss said. “It just kind of hurt the momentum going into halftime and then in the second half, they hit some shots again and we turned the ball over.”
A 3-pointer from the left corner by Wisconsin Dells freshman Karson Meister with 10:48 left to play ended the dry spell for the Chiefs and cut the lead to 36-27. From there, the teams traded punches before the Chiefs pulled within 38-31 on a layup by junior Kayla Gray with 7:43 to go.
Milne answered right back with a triple for the Blue Devils for a 41-31 lead, but the Chiefs didn’t go away. Wisconsin Dells again cut the deficit to single-digits at 41-34 on a Gray 3-pointer with 5:19 to play, but the Chiefs wouldn’t score again.
Lodi kept Wisconsin Dells scoreless the remainder of the game as it extended its lead back out to seal the win. The Chiefs didn’t help their cause going 0-for-7 from the free throw line, including 0-for-4 in the waning minutes of the game when they were still within reach, but it was Lodi’s pressure that played the biggest factor.
“Their pressure was really good, mostly the whole second half, and we just didn’t match it,” Buss said. “We weren’t strong enough with the ball, had too many turnovers and against a good team like that, turnovers turn into points.”
“It’s nothing that we’ve really changed, it was just reminding them, putting forth effort and getting after it,” Puls added.
Behind Milne and Kolinski, sophomore Dylann Harrington added eight points for the Blue Devils, while junior Audra Johnson led Wisconsin Dells with 10 points. Despite finishing on the short end, Buss lauded the Chiefs’ effort and resiliency after a shaky start to the year.
After opening the season 1-4, the Chiefs rallied to finish the year above .500 and claim a fifth straight outright South Central Conference title.
“It hurts right now, but when we all look back on it, we’ll all be pleased with the year, the effort they had and how much they grew,” he said.
As for the Blue Devils, they have another tough test ahead of them Friday against the Hillmen, ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and WisSports.net coaches polls. Michelle Puls knows that the Blue Devils will need more balanced scoring, but believes the group is riding high off its strong close to the regular season.
“We kind of had a roller coaster season, things happen, but to end the season like we did, I think it’s a huge confidence boost for us,” she said. “We just have to play against Platteville, do what we can do and see what happens. Hopefully things fall in the right direction.”
LODI 50, WISCONSIN DELLS 34</&hspag4>
Wisconsin Dells 24 10 — 34
Lodi 23 27 — 50
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Smith 1 0-0 2, Meister 2 0-0 5, Anchor 1 0-1 2, Gray 2 0-1 5, Jones 3 0-0 6, Johnson 5 0-4 10, Thundercloud 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 0-7 34.
LODI — Harrington 3 2-2 8, Milne 8 1-3 19, Kolinski 4 5-6 13, Ripp 1 2-3 4, McNeill 0 1-2 1, Puls 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 11-16 50.
3-point goals: WD 2 (Meister 1, Gray 1), Lo 3 (Milne 2, Puls 1). Total fouls: WD 15, Lo 14.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.