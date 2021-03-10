PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lodi's Milne closed out career with Capitol North Player of the Year honors

Milne was just as proficient finding her teammates as she was getting to the basket, dishing out 2.8 assists, and had a team-best 2.1 steals per contest. After breaking the 1,000 career point mark in the team’s season-ending loss last season, Milne totaled 275 points this season, including a career-high 36 in a 79-78 loss to rival Poynette on Jan. 12.

The scoring outburst came as part of one of five double-doubles on the season, as she snagged 15 rebounds against the Pumas. Milne added another 20 point, 11 rebound night in the teams’ 62-46 win over the Pumas on Feb. 6.

She also notched double-doubles in both of Lodi’s wins over Columbus, as well as a 14 point, 12 board performance in the Blue Devils’ 41-38 triumph over Westby in the Div. 3 regional final.

While Milne spearheaded the Blue Devils charge, which ended with a 62-35 loss to Marshall in a Div. 3 sectional semifinal, Poynette was paced by Megan Reddeman.

The senior forward did it all for the Pumas, garnering second team all-league honors in her final season. An honorable mention pick last season, Reddeman led Poynette in all three statistical categories as she helped navigate the Pumas to a 6-10 record, and 2-6 in league play.

