PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lodi's Milne closed out career with Capitol North Player of the Year honors
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lodi's Milne closed out career with Capitol North Player of the Year honors

Since her freshman year, Lauryn Milne has had a massive impact on the Lodi girls basketball team.

From helping the Blue Devils share the Capitol North Conference title in 2018-19, to leading the team to its first regional title since 2013 this season, the senior ticked off a lot of boxes during her career.

The UW-La Crosse commit checked off a career-first recently when she was named the Capitol North’s Player of the Year.

The four-year all-league selection — a first-team pick each of the last two seasons — joins former, and future, teammate Alana Gilles as Blue Devils to garner the prestigious honor in the last three seasons. Milne, who also earned honorable mention Division 3 All-State honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, was one of two unanimous selections alongside Lake Mills senior Taylor Roughen, a first-team All-State pick.

Rounding out the Capitol North first team was Lake Mills senior Julianna Wagner, the reigning two-time league Player of the Year and honorable mention All-State selection, Lake Mills senior Vivian Guerrero, a first-team All-State honoree, and Lakeside Lutheran junior Lily Schuetz.

While Milne didn’t lead the league in any statistical category, she was a standout all-around player of the Blue Devils, helping Lodi go 7-10 on the year, including 4-4 in league play. The 5-foot-11 guard paced the Lodi offense with 16.2 points per game, including a .384 field goal percentage, and also led the team in rebounds with 8 per game.

Milne was just as proficient finding her teammates as she was getting to the basket, dishing out 2.8 assists, and had a team-best 2.1 steals per contest. After breaking the 1,000 career point mark in the team’s season-ending loss last season, Milne totaled 275 points this season, including a career-high 36 in a 79-78 loss to rival Poynette on Jan. 12.

The scoring outburst came as part of one of five double-doubles on the season, as she snagged 15 rebounds against the Pumas. Milne added another 20 point, 11 rebound night in the teams’ 62-46 win over the Pumas on Feb. 6.

She also notched double-doubles in both of Lodi’s wins over Columbus, as well as a 14 point, 12 board performance in the Blue Devils’ 41-38 triumph over Westby in the Div. 3 regional final.

While Milne spearheaded the Blue Devils charge, which ended with a 62-35 loss to Marshall in a Div. 3 sectional semifinal, Poynette was paced by Megan Reddeman.

The senior forward did it all for the Pumas, garnering second team all-league honors in her final season. An honorable mention pick last season, Reddeman led Poynette in all three statistical categories as she helped navigate the Pumas to a 6-10 record, and 2-6 in league play.

The 5-9 forward produced her best season to date, averaging a team-high 10.5 points per game, with a .486 field goal percentage. Reddeman added a team-best 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 assists per game.

Reddeman broke double-digits eight times, with all of the coming in the final 11 games of the season, including a season-high 23 points in the Pumas’ 62-47 loss to Belleville on Feb. 2. She finished a rebound shy of a double-double twice, notching 17 point, 9 board performances in wins over the Blue Devils and Wautoma.

The Pumas season came to a close with 59-44 loss to Watertown Luther Prep in a Div. 3 regional quarterfinal tilt.

Along with Reddeman, Lodi junior Dylann Harrington garnered second team honors after earning honorable mention status last season. The 5-8 guard added a nice complement to Milne, averaging 10.7 points per game, including a .400 3-point percentage thanks to a team-high 28 made 3s.

Harrington added 3.8 rebounds to go along with 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists per game. She poured in a career-high 34 points in the Blue Devils’ loss to Poynette on Jan. 12 and picked up one double-double on the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-48 loss to Watertown Luther Prep on Jan. 16.

ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE</&hspag4>

Player of the Year — Lauryn Milne, Sr, Lodi.

First team — *Lauryn Milne, Sr., Lodi; *Taylor Roughen, Sr., Lake MIlls; Vivian Guerrero, Sr., Lake Mills; Lily Schuetz, Jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Julianna Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills.

<&SPAGEm>* — denotes unanimous team selection.</&SPAGEm>

Second team — Dylann Harrington, Jr., Lodi; Megan Reddeman, Sr., Poynette; Kayla Will, Sr., Lake Mills; Jenna Shadoski, Soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Ava Wollin, Sr., Lake Mills.

Honorable mention — Jordan Link, Sr., Columbus; Amy Theilen, Soph., Columbus; Emma Paulson, Jr., Columbus; Jaiden Dornaus, Soph., Columbus; Mia Murray, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Bella Pitta, Soph., Lake Mills.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

