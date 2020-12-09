PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette eyeing more success under new coach Mackey

If there was one word to summarize the Poynette girls basketball team the last three years, it would be adaptive.
The Pumas have played under three separate coaching regimes, and the 2020-21 season will be no different as Tom Mackey takes over for last year’s co-head coaches John Horsfall and Nathan Morter.
“With me being the fifth head coach — co-coaches last year — in four years, the girls will have to make adjustments to their new coach,” Mackey wrote in a preseason survey. “I will have to work hard to earn the team's trust and respect.”
The good news for Mackey, who spent the last two seasons at Green Bay West compiling an 11-34 mark, is he returns a fully stocked cupboard as the Pumas graduated just four players from last year’s team that captured the program’s first regional championship since 1994.
While their overall record didn’t show it — Poynette finished last season 10-15 — the Pumas were in a number of tight games. Poynette lost six games decided by 10 points or fewer, including a 47-43 loss to Division 4 state qualifier Crandon and a 62-52 loss to Div. 3 sectional finalist and two-time reigning state champion Marshall.
Having also suffered a 51-37 loss to Div. 2 sectional finalist Waukesha West, the returning group is battle tested.
Helping lead that group is four-year varsity player Megan Reddeman. The 5-foot-9 senior forward led the Pumas, who averaged 45 points per game, in scoring, rebounding and assists last season, averaging 9.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
With good speed and an ability to get to the basket, Reddeman will be well suited in Mackey’s up-tempo offense. The coach’s scheme, which “will look to take the first good, open shot,” should also be perfectly tailored to senior Jessica Bruchs.
The 5-9 shooting guard averaged 7.2 points per game last season, making 16 3-pointers while adding 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Along with Reddeman and Bruchs, the Pumas also bring back senior Katelyn Chadwick.
The four-time state cross country qualifier has great speed and can score inside and outside to the tune of 5.2 points per game. The 5-9 guard was second on the team last year with 19 3-pointers last year, while she's also a sound defender.
Along with the seniors, Mackey will look for bigger production from junior Liv Radewan (3.2 points) and sophomore Hadley Walters (3.1) as they try to help fill the void left by the departures of Molly Anderson (4.8 points, 4.9 rebounds) and Lucy Cuff (4.4 points).
The other challenge for Mackey will be integrating the likes of juniors Ashia Meister and Rachel Yelk, sophomores Emma McGlynn and Lake Wagner, and freshmen Codi Woodward and Cayvery LaSarge into a rotation that allowed 48.6 points per game last season.
Mackey believes the team’s strength lies in its “skill level, speed and experience,” which should help execute his pressure defense that will hopefully create turnovers and lead to fast-break chances. A quick defense and easy scoring opportunities will be crucial for a Poynette team lacking height in what is sure to be a tight Capitol North Conference title race.
Poynette went 2-8 in league play last year and will have plenty of work to do, as reigning league champion Lake Mills didn’t lose anyone from last year’s team that qualified for the Div. 3 state tournament for the first time in program history. The L-Cats are ranked fifth in the WisSports.net Div. 3 preseason rankings and are joined by Capitol North foe Lodi as another team to watch in D3.
On top of the already stiff competition, the Pumas are at a significant disadvantage when it comes to games played. Poynette will be the last member of the six-team league to tip-off when they hit the court on Thursday against Columbus (2-3).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
