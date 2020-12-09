PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette eyeing more success under new coach Mackey

With good speed and an ability to get to the basket, Reddeman will be well suited in Mackey’s up-tempo offense. The coach’s scheme, which “will look to take the first good, open shot,” should also be perfectly tailored to senior Jessica Bruchs.

The 5-9 shooting guard averaged 7.2 points per game last season, making 16 3-pointers while adding 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Along with Reddeman and Bruchs, the Pumas also bring back senior Katelyn Chadwick.

The four-time state cross country qualifier has great speed and can score inside and outside to the tune of 5.2 points per game. The 5-9 guard was second on the team last year with 19 3-pointers last year, while she's also a sound defender.

Along with the seniors, Mackey will look for bigger production from junior Liv Radewan (3.2 points) and sophomore Hadley Walters (3.1) as they try to help fill the void left by the departures of Molly Anderson (4.8 points, 4.9 rebounds) and Lucy Cuff (4.4 points).

The other challenge for Mackey will be integrating the likes of juniors Ashia Meister and Rachel Yelk, sophomores Emma McGlynn and Lake Wagner, and freshmen Codi Woodward and Cayvery LaSarge into a rotation that allowed 48.6 points per game last season.