PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette capitalizes on gutsy move to top Lake Mills, 3-1, in sectional semifinals

“She’s been solid over there and has done everything we’ve asked her to. It was just a heads up ball play over there at third base.”

“I was kind of screaming in my brain a little bit, like ‘Oh my gosh!’ But I just kept calm and it makes it going through things easier,” Lowenberg added.

After getting stymied by Ramberg’s daring choice in the home half of the fifth, the L-Cats opted not to make a similar move in the top of the sixth, which the Pumas made them pay for. Following a leadoff walk by Lowenberg, Roughen struck out Kingsland before getting Brooke Steinhorst to fly out to left field for a pair of outs.

Gest, who recorded the Pumas first hit of the night with a two-out double in the fourth, then stepped up to the plate. Lowenberg swiped second during the at-bat, and despite having a vacated first base, Lake Mills opted to pitch to Gest, who took advantage with what turned out to be the game-winning hit, an RBI double to right field that made it 2-1.

“I thought there was going to be a chance where they would walk Peyton and (Abby) Klink to get to Ashia, but they didn’t and Peyton hit the ball again off of her,” Ramberg said.