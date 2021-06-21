PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette capitalizes on gutsy move to top Lake Mills, 3-1, in sectional semifinals

LAKE MILLS — A calculated risk can truly make or break a game.
When Poynette coach Matt Ramberg made the gutsy choice to issue back-to-back intentional walks to load the bases with two outs tied at 1 during the fifth inning of Monday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game against Lake Mills, he knew “if it didn’t work out, they’d be talking about it for a long time.”
Puma fans are definitely going to be talking about the move for years to come, but rather for the fact it worked out, as No. 3 Poynette escaped the jam and went on to win the rubber match over the top-seeded L-Cats, 3-1, and keep its hopes of a third straight Div. 3 state title alive.
Sophomore Holly Lowenberg struck out 12 in the complete game win, while senior Peyton Gest had the game-winning RBI double in the top of the sixth inning to set up a 2019 sectional final rematch with Dodgeville in Prairie du Chien on Wednesday after the Dodgers’ 7-3 win over River Valley.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Ramberg said. “They’ve worked so hard and it’s hard to win games like this over and over again, but we figured it out today.”
“It shows we’re just so into it and we’re all in it together; it’s not just one person and that’s what I think makes it feel so amazing. All of us worked so hard to be here and we were able to do this,” Gest added.
That was certainly the case against the L-Cats and the game-changing, fifth-inning move. After the teams traded runs in the fourth, the Pumas (20-4) were retired in order by Lake Mills starter Taylor Roughen in the top of the fifth.
The L-Cats (22-4) rode that momentum into the home half as No. 8 hitter Ava Wollin laced a lead-off double to the center field fence. After a pop-up bunt, Wollin then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by leadoff hitter Tessa Kotwitz.
With the heart of the order due up, Ramberg opted to intentionally walk not only No. 2 hitter Ellie Evenson but also Roughen, who each had singled earlier, to get to No. 4 hitter Syd Schwartz.
“We’ve looked back on the last two games we had (against them) and we had the best success against the batter that was up at that time,” Ramberg said.
That success continued as Lowenberg got Schwartz to hit a sharp grounder to Peyton Kingsland at third base. The senior stayed in front of the ball and after knocking it down, calmly picked up the ball and stepped on third to beat out a sliding Evenson to end the inning.
“The heads up play, a lot of players don’t make that. She’s got experience, the one with the most experience on this team, and it was a moment. She just knew exactly what she needed to do,” Ramberg said of Kingsland, who started the season at shortstop.
“She’s been solid over there and has done everything we’ve asked her to. It was just a heads up ball play over there at third base.”
“I was kind of screaming in my brain a little bit, like ‘Oh my gosh!’ But I just kept calm and it makes it going through things easier,” Lowenberg added.
After getting stymied by Ramberg’s daring choice in the home half of the fifth, the L-Cats opted not to make a similar move in the top of the sixth, which the Pumas made them pay for. Following a leadoff walk by Lowenberg, Roughen struck out Kingsland before getting Brooke Steinhorst to fly out to left field for a pair of outs.
Gest, who recorded the Pumas first hit of the night with a two-out double in the fourth, then stepped up to the plate. Lowenberg swiped second during the at-bat, and despite having a vacated first base, Lake Mills opted to pitch to Gest, who took advantage with what turned out to be the game-winning hit, an RBI double to right field that made it 2-1.
“I thought there was going to be a chance where they would walk Peyton and (Abby) Klink to get to Ashia, but they didn’t and Peyton hit the ball again off of her,” Ramberg said.
With the lead, Lowenberg worked around a two-out, four-pitch walk to Belle Topel in the bottom of the sixth before Poynette put things way in the top of the seventh. Ashia Meister opened the inning with a single off the outstretched glove of Lake Mills second baseman Avery Chilson.
Following a strikeout of Maysa Clemens, a ground out by Alanna Borgen moved Meister into scoring position for Laken Wagner, and again with two outs, the Pumas struck behind a bloop RBI single to left field by the sophomore catcher for a 3-1 lead.
“Laken has had some struggles the last three or four games, but she’s worked really hard and after we got that hit, I told her ‘You don’t have to hit it very hard,’” Ramberg said. “You get that extra insurance run and you have a little bit more breathing room in a game like this.”
It gave Lowenberg plenty of cushion as she retired the L-Cats in order for the final three outs, punctuated by a pair of comebackers. It capped off a masterful performance from Lowenberg, who scattered five hits and issued just one walk aside from the two intentional passes, and stranded seven runners.
It was no shock to Ramberg, while Lowenberg admitted she had a simple way to cope with the threats.
“Breathing. It was helping me not freak out. I knew my team had my back if the ball got past,” she said.
The Pumas certainly did as they committed just one error, while the Poynette bats eventually came around. After combining for six strikeouts through the first three innings, Roughen, who finished with 11 in the complete game loss, set down the first two batters in the top of the fourth.
Gest halted that run with a double to the left field fence, before Klink followed suit with a two-bagger to right to plate pinch runner Genevieve Berner for the 1-0 lead. The L-Cats responded with a full-count, two-out RBI single by Ava Kleinfeldt in the home half to knot things at 1, but Lowenberg and the Pumas shut the door from there.
Poynette will now meet Dodgeville as it eyes another trip to state. With consecutive wins over the L-Cats and Columbus — the Capitol North Conference champion and third-place teams, respectively — Ramberg said the team’s confidence is starting to build.
But the approach won’t change.
“Our motto has been ‘One game at a time,’” Gest said. “We’re focusing one game at a time and we’re going to put it all into that game, before we even think about the next game.”
POYNETTE 3, LAKE MILLS 1</&hspag4>
Poynette 000 101 1 — 3 5 1
Lake Mills 000 100 0 — 1 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (W; 7-5-1-1-12-3); LM: Roughen (L; 7-5-3-3-11-1).
Leading hitters — P: Gest 2x3 (2 2B), Klink (2B); LM: Wollin (2B).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.