PREP SOFTBALL: Young Poynette not showing its youth in torrid start to season

The bar has been set pretty high so far at the plate, as well as in the circle. On top of their hitting prowess, Lowenberg and Steinhorst have shined as the Pumas top two hitters, allowing a combined five runs on just seven hits through three games.

Lowenberg has truly dominated allowing just one hit in eight innings pitched with a walk and 17 strikeouts. Not to be outdone, Steinhorst has recorded nine punchouts to just two walks and six hits.

The pair provide the Pumas two dynamite arms, which will be backed up with a strong infield.

Steinhorst and sophomore Alli Ripp will be the team’s primary third basemen, while Kingsland returns at shortstop. Meister moves to second base while Gest will be the lead first baseman. Sophomore Laken Wagner takes over behind the plate and gives Gest sound backup at first.

Poynette also boasts a bevy of outfielders, including Clemens, Borgen and Klink. Ramberg also has senior Tia Bauernhuber and freshmen Genevieve Berner, Kaitlyn Suchomel, Val Heth and Jocelynn Nehls at his disposal, as well as Lowenberg, when she isn’t pitching, and Ripp.