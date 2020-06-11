PREP SPORTS: School District of Lodi officially breaks ground on artificial turf stadium project

The hopes of putting in an artificial turf field at Lodi Stadium has been a dream for Lodi head football coach Dave Puls for nearly a decade.
After the Board of Education’s approval last August, and months of rigorous fundraising, those dreams officially became reality Thursday as the School District of Lodi broke ground on its new stadium renovation project at Lodi High School.
“I think it’s huge, just that it sends a strong message about what our community feels about our kids, and how much they support our kids,” Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig said. “Projects like this send a strong and clear message to the youth of our community, by saying, ‘Our kids matter and what they care about matters.’”
According to Puls, Lodi’s need for an artificial turf stadium came to a head after years of being forced to move or postpone games due to poor field conditions, mainly from the field’s black clay base. After the board of education pledged $500,000 of the $1.3 million project, the Lodi community got to work fundraising, spearheaded by fundraising chairperson Karla Faust.
Thanks to the efforts of Faust, Breunig said the group was able to raise $476,000 in the first four months, including $150,000 in the last three weeks of February alone. That figure eventually grew to $520,000, hitting the District’s necessary bench mark of $1 million.
“It’s amazing what you can do when you put the right people together, and almost every single person wearing a bright yellow shirt was the backbone of us running this whole program and project together,” said Faust.
CG Schmidt Construction, which recently built the Lodi Primary School, is overseeing the project, while Meise Construction is handling the earth work. Midwest Sport and Turf is laying the new artificial turf field, which will feature gridlines for football, soccer and lacrosse, according to Breunig.
The trio of playing lines provide Lodi’s football and boys and girls soccer programs, as well as the Lodi marching band, a new field to call home, while also allowing the town to host lacrosse tournaments and postseason neutral site games.
Given the fact Lodi has had to play its 2018 homecoming and 2019 senior night football games at neighboring Waunakee, Breunig knows how much that means to the entire community.
“That’s part of the idea, to bring some of those things back into the community that not only help the school district, but help people stop at a gas station or to get a burger,” Breunig said. “Last year when we lost our football game here, you drove to Waunakee and saw a huge sign in front of Rex’s Innkeeper that said ‘Home of the Blue Devils.’ Their downtown was packed and ours was empty.”
Breunig is hopeful that the project will be completed by the start of the 2020 fall sports season; however, that will all depend on Mother Nature. Breunig said that the base of the field needs to be dry in order to put the gravel base down, which should pave the way for Midwest Sport and Turf to begin its work by the end of July.
While it has a long way to go, Lodi Board of Education president H. Adam Steinberg views the new stadium as “a jewel and an asset for this community,” and Puls knows it took a lot of people to get the job done.
“It really was a lesson that it takes everyone involved; you can’t just do something by yourself, and it’s kind of interesting that that plays in directly to playing a team sport on the field,” Puls said. “It’s all about a team effort, and that’s really what got this done, a team effort.”
Lodi Stadium bleachers
Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig
Stadium Project Fundraising Chairperson Karla Faust
Lodi Stadium construction
Lodi Board of Education members
Lodi head football coach Dave Puls
Lodi head girls soccer coach Joe Birkholz and head boys soccer coach Zack Nelson
Lodi Board of Education President H. Adam Steinberg
Lodi Stadium Project fundraiser volunteers and student-athletes
Lodi coaches and student-athletes
Lodi Stadium Project renovation plans
Lodi Stadium entrance
Lodi Stadium scoreboard
Lodi Stadium construction
Lodi Stadium bleachers
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!