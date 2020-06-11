PREP SPORTS: School District of Lodi officially breaks ground on artificial turf stadium project

“It’s amazing what you can do when you put the right people together, and almost every single person wearing a bright yellow shirt was the backbone of us running this whole program and project together,” said Faust.

CG Schmidt Construction, which recently built the Lodi Primary School, is overseeing the project, while Meise Construction is handling the earth work. Midwest Sport and Turf is laying the new artificial turf field, which will feature gridlines for football, soccer and lacrosse, according to Breunig.

The trio of playing lines provide Lodi’s football and boys and girls soccer programs, as well as the Lodi marching band, a new field to call home, while also allowing the town to host lacrosse tournaments and postseason neutral site games.

Given the fact Lodi has had to play its 2018 homecoming and 2019 senior night football games at neighboring Waunakee, Breunig knows how much that means to the entire community.