POYNETTE — In the rivalry between the Lodi and Poynette prep volleyball teams, the Blue Devils have picked on the Pumas for over a decade now.
The feisty felines came out swinging Tuesday night but ultimately faded against the visiting Blue Devils, suffering a 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 sweep in a Capitol North Conference match. Senior Kaitlyn Sharkey had 11 kills while junior Jaden Kolinski dished out 24 assists to lead the Blue Devils in a 12th straight season sweep over Poynette.
“It’s great to see and I’m proud of them sticking through and just staying composed, no matter what is going on, and knowing that if we take care of our side we’re able to take care of the game,” Lodi coach Adaora Bilse said.
After dropping the opening two sets, Poynette (8-16, 0-8 Capitol North) was on the prowl to open the third set. The Pumas scored the opening four points and then six straight after a 5-0 Blue Devils run, including a pair of aces by junior Peyton Kingsland and kills from seniors Molly Anderson and Casey Fountain, to take a 10-5 lead.
Another Fountain kill and an ace stretched the lead to 14-7 before Lodi (17-18, 5-3) punched back. The Blue Devils went on a 13-4 run, including three kills and an ace from Kolinski to claim a 20-18 advantage.
The Pumas didn’t let the momentum fully swing as kills from Anderson and Fountain knotted things at 20 before the teams traded 3-0 spurts for a 23-23 deadlock. The Blue Devils got the last laugh, however, as a kill from sophomore Samantha Klann gave Lodi the lead before junior Paige Walzer’s tip kill finished things off.
“It was nice to see they didn’t get flustered because we were down,” Bilse said. "They stayed focused and just kept pushing through."
“We have really bright shiny spots, but we have to put that together for an entire game,” Poynette coach Janeen Hutchinson said.
A lack of communication plagued Poynette in the opening set as Lodi staked an early 11-7 lead before stretching the advantage out to 20-11. The Pumas powered back, however, pulling within 21-17 on a block and kill from sophomore Leah Hutchinson, but they didn’t get any closer as the Blue Devils finished things off at 25-19.
Despite dropping the opening set, Poynette carried its momentum into the start of the second as the teams played to an early 10-10 tie. The tide ultimately began to turn in Lodi’s favor, however, as the Blue Devils rode a 14-6 run to seize a 24-15 lead thanks in part to six unforced Pumas errors.
A kill and an ace by sophomore Olivia Radewan kept Poynette close at 24-18, but a kill from Lodi junior Taylor Ripp put the late push to bed. Anderson had a team-high five kills, while junior Jessie Bruchs had nine assists and Leah Hutchinson led the way with four blocks, something Janeen Hutchinson knows played a major factor throughout.
“It kept us in a lot of games, and kept them from having an open court to hit away on us,” she said of the Pumas’ block. “When we can get our blockers up, and consistently up, good things happen in the back and our whole defense sets up off our block.”
Ripp added seven kills for Lodi while Kolinski had a team-high three aces. While primarily a setter, Kolinski was also big in adding depth to the Blue Devils’ attack.
“She’s a big part of our offense, not only taking the second ball and giving our hitters great balls to put away, but to also take the ball and put it away,” Bilse said.
Although the Pumas fell short again, Hutchinson knows the group continues to improve and believes that the biggest obstacle standing in front of her young team is themselves. With the win, Lodi is now just one game below .500 and Bilse is confident the best is yet to come.
“I don’t think we’ve peaked yet, so it’s great for us to have moments of adversity and to be able to push through them, so it’s huge moving into the next round of play,” she said.
