PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette claws past Lodi for first series win since 2008

LODI — Is a rivalry truly considered just that when one team has a dominant stretch.
Well, after a decade-plus long losing streak to Lodi, the Poynette volleyball team injected new life into the Columbia County series between the foes separated by just 12 miles. It wasn’t easy however, as the Pumas clawed past the Blue Devils in five sets, 32-30, 25-17, 24-26, 9-25, 15-13 for their first victory in the series since 2008.
It’s just the third time since their last series win that the Pumas weren’t swept, and it continued a common trend throughout this season so far as Poynette went to five sets in its fourth straight win.
“The girls have to believe in themselves and it’s not always pretty, but they’ve been getting it done,” Poynette coach Janeen Hutchinson said. “Unfortunately they’ve been getting it done in five most of the time… I’d love for them to get it done sooner.”
As unpretty as the course, the result was sweet for the Pumas (4-2, 4-1 Capitol Conference), who slammed the door shut after surrendering a 2 sets to 0 lead as the Blue Devils forced a fifth and decisive set.
The teams were neck-and-neck throughout, ultimately tying at 7 on an ace from Lodi’s Samantha Edge. Poynette swung momentum in its favor for good from there however, using a 4-0 min-run, sparked by a Peyton Kingsland cross court kill and capped off by an Aubrey Chalgren tip kill for an 11-7 lead.
Lodi (3-1, 2-1) responded with back-to-back blocks to begin a 6-3 run, capped off by a Hope Hesselberg ace to pull within 14-13 and force Hutchinson into a timeout. Needing a point to preserve their rally try however, the Blue Devils had a midline violation to seal the Pumas’ victory.
Despite that, Lodi coach Adora Bilse lauded her team’s effort following a difficult start.
“They could have just rolled over and been done, but staying in it and taking the third and fourth, and being in the fifth game, especially being how far we had to go,” she said.
“I’m really proud of how they performed in staying up, trusting one another and running our offense.”
That difficult opening included a marathon first set that ultimately went the way for the Pumas, 32-30. In fact, Poynette nearly went wire-to-wire until a kill by Dylann Harrington gave Lodi its first lead of the night at 23-22.
The changeover was just the beginning of a rabid finish that included eight ties and eight lead changes. Three service errors helped preserve the rally before Poynette finished things off. Rachel Yelk got a bump kill to fall before Leah Hutchinson put down an ace for a 31-30 lead.
Brooke Steinhorst provided the final blow for the Pumas as the sophomore notched a kill to end the 62-point set.
“It was huge. It started out the night and kind of set the tone, and they think Lodi knew we came here to play,” Hutchinson said.
Poynette continued its momentum in the second set without needing to go to extra points with a 25-17 win. Among those points was a violation assessed to the Blue Devils, who left the gym during a timeout called by Bilse as Lodi trailed 14-8.
Regardless of the lost point, it sparked the Blue Devils as they took the following two sets. Lodi held off a late rally try from the Pumas in the third for a 26-24 win before turning things up in the fourth for a commanding 25-9 win, as the team’s block came to life against the Poynette attack.
“Just understanding what our strengths are and stepping up. I think they did a great job of that,” Bilse said.
Hutchinson also credited the Blue Devils’ serve as “it gave us (fits) and we had struggled with their serving; it was quite obvious but the girls gritted it out,” but was confident the Pumas could respond.
“We’d been there before a number of times this year, so we knew we could do it,” she added. “We just knew we had to set up the ball and start running our offense. That (second to) last match, we played defense the entire time and I just felt if we could set up the ball, good things would happen.”
That was for sure, thanks to the duo of Yelk and Leah Hutchinson as the juniors each tallied nine kills, and the former had two blocks. Junior Emma Romack tallied five aces and senior Jessica Bruchs dished out 13 assists for the Pumas.
As for the Blue Devils, junior Holly Jelinek had 13 kills while Harrington ad 10 and Samantha Klann notched nine. Hesselberg had 18 assists and six aces while Zhu Lan Ness tallied 18 digs.
Regardless of the final result, both coaches know the teams are just happy to be playing, and be playing for something in the spring Capitol Conference. While without senior setter Jaden Kolinski due to injury, Bilse said the Blue Devils “are stepping up,” and the team is “playing this season, every game, trying to play like it’s our last one.”
“I’m very proud of them and excited these kids are having the opportunity to participate this year.”
Hutchinson echoed those sentiments for the Pumas, especially since the team hadn’t won a conference game since 2013.
“The girls were so excited to play volleyball in this alternate spring season and so it’s been a lot of fun,” she said.
POYNETTE 3, LODI 2
Poynette 32 25 24 9 15
Lodi 30 17 26 25 13
POYNETTE (leaders) — Kills: Hutchinson 9; Yelk 9. Assists: Bruchs 13. Blocks: Yelk 2. Aces: Romack 5. Digs: Radewan 10.
LODI — Kills: Jelinek 13; Harrington 10; Klann 9. Assists: Hesselberg 21; Edge 18. Blocks: Klann 2. Aces: Hesselberg 6; Harrington 3. Digs: Lan Ness 18; Harrington 10.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.