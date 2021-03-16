PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette claws past Lodi for first series win since 2008

“It was huge. It started out the night and kind of set the tone, and they think Lodi knew we came here to play,” Hutchinson said.

Poynette continued its momentum in the second set without needing to go to extra points with a 25-17 win. Among those points was a violation assessed to the Blue Devils, who left the gym during a timeout called by Bilse as Lodi trailed 14-8.

Regardless of the lost point, it sparked the Blue Devils as they took the following two sets. Lodi held off a late rally try from the Pumas in the third for a 26-24 win before turning things up in the fourth for a commanding 25-9 win, as the team’s block came to life against the Poynette attack.

“Just understanding what our strengths are and stepping up. I think they did a great job of that,” Bilse said.

Hutchinson also credited the Blue Devils’ serve as “it gave us (fits) and we had struggled with their serving; it was quite obvious but the girls gritted it out,” but was confident the Pumas could respond.