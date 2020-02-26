PREP WRESTLING: Lodi foursome riding high behind team mentality into Div. 2 state tournament

LODI — There’s a very primal aspect to the sport of wrestling.
One versus one. Mano-a-mano. I’m better than you.
Underneath all of that is a family-driven, iron sharpens iron-like culture. The Lodi wrestling team has been a major proponent of that this season and is reaping the benefits this week as it sends four qualifiers to the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament, set to get underway Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Senior Colton Nicolay qualified for his fourth consecutive state tournament at 152 pounds, while senior Sawyer Helmbrecht (170) and sophomore Parker Heintz (106) will take the mat under the bright lights for the second season in-a-row. Sophomore Chandler Curtis rounds out the state-bound Blue Devils, making his debut at 120.
“What’s cool about this group is they all have goals to place and win, they’re not just happy to be there,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “They have higher aspirations and while some guys are just satisfied, for them it’s a business trip. They want to win matches, represent themselves, their families and Lodi wrestling, and I’m really excited for what’s to come this weekend.”
It’s the sixth consecutive year the Blue Devils are bringing at least four wrestlers to state, something Endres referred to as the team’s “lucky number.” However, Nicolay knows it’s not by happenstance that Lodi is again well represented.
The senior, ranked No. 8 via WiWrestling.com, said the group has truly bought into that team atmosphere this season.
“We’ve been working really hard together, instead of just working on what you need, and we know we’ve pushed ourselves farther than our opponents have. We’re confident in what we can do,” he said.
That confidence was necessary last weekend when both Nicolay and Heintz each had to battle through the wrestlebacks to secure their return trips to state. Nicolay (35-12) rallied from a tiebreaker semifinals loss with decision wins over Belleville co-op’s Robert Chenoweth and Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs to punch his ticket, adding a pin over Whitewater’s Carter Friend to earn runner-up honors.
Heintz (34-12) dropped a 6-1 decision out of the gates to Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig, but the fourth-ranked sophomore rebounded with pins over Wisconsin Dells’ Will Van Dinter and Monroe’s Jack Dubach. It was Nicolay’s fourth consecutive sectional being forced to win two matches after the break and Heintz’s second, a dizzying stat for Endres.
“They’re battle tested and we wrestled a really tough schedule this year, I think one of the toughest in Wisconsin,” he said. “That’s for moments like that because if they maybe had coasted through the year, not put in the work in the practice room and had the adversity on the mat, they might not have been ready. They seized the moment and it’s kudos to them.”
While Nicolay and Heintz battled their way back, Helmbrecht and Curtis each won sectional titles. That’s not to say they didn’t face their own adversity.
Fifth-ranked Helmbrecht (35-3) maneuvered through trick situations to earn pins in all three of his matches, including in 4 minutes, 37 seconds over Prairie du Chien’s Bradyn Saint in the championship. Curtis, ranked No. 7, put on the most impressive display of the day, coasting to a pair of pins before outlasting Beloit Turner’s Devon Harbison, 8-3, in the finals to improve to 35-8 on the season.
Endres applauded Helmbrecht’s ability to “find a way to win,” while acknowledging Curtis’ discipline after dropping down a weight class and conditioning. Both wrestlers shared in Endres’ sentiments.
“It was close all through the beginning and I may have been down at some points, but they just tired in the end and I was in better shape,” Helmbrecht said.
“It’s just getting out there on the mat and getting it done as soon as I can. Not risking anything,” Curtis added.
While the championship pair will get to sit back with pair of quarterfinal spots already booked, both Nicolay and Heintz must wrestle in Thursday’s preliminaries. It’s a similar situation for both grapplers as they each wrestled in last year’s prelims.
Despite being faced with an immediate win-or-go-home match, both Nicolay and Heintz see it as an advantage. Nicolay views the opening match as a chance to “put myself ahead of the competition,” a view shared by Heintz.
“You get another match in that atmosphere to get you ready for the next matches,” he said.
The Blue Devils won’t need much extra motivation either after each member of the group closed out last season is less than desirable fashion.
For the first time in his state career, Nicolay was eliminated in the preliminaries, a fate shared by Heintz following an 8-4 sudden victory overtime loss to Abbotsford/Colby’s River Halopka.
Similarly, Helmbrecht dropped each of his matches after receiving a bye to the quarterfinals, while Curtis missed state by one place after settling for fourth at sectionals. Endres is confident the group can exercise those demons this year, as well as the program’s recent state troubles.
Nicolay has had five matches decided by two points or less in Madison, going 1-4, while Helmbrecht’s two matches last season were decided by a combined eight points.
“When these guys flip those matches and hopefully win some of those close ones this weekend, it’ll be because of what they earned, learned and the work they’ve put in,” Endres said.
That hard work was cultivated in the Blue Devils’ history-filled wrestling room. Adorned with names of former state place-winners, Lodi’s grapplers grind away with a slew of volunteer assistant coaches and a bevy of alumni returning to help the next generation.
Endres believes that’s the essence of the Lodi wrestling program, team and family, and the main reason behind this year’s crop of qualifiers. The third-year coach isn’t alone in sharing that belief.
“I think both a team mindset and an individual mindset go hand-in-hand,” Helmbrecht said. “You can have one if you have the other, and they just kind of help each other out. If you have a bunch of people who want to be good individually, it’s only going to help the team, that helps the team become a family and it all comes together well.”
