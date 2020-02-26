PREP WRESTLING: Lodi foursome riding high behind team mentality into Div. 2 state tournament

The senior, ranked No. 8 via WiWrestling.com, said the group has truly bought into that team atmosphere this season.

“We’ve been working really hard together, instead of just working on what you need, and we know we’ve pushed ourselves farther than our opponents have. We’re confident in what we can do,” he said.

That confidence was necessary last weekend when both Nicolay and Heintz each had to battle through the wrestlebacks to secure their return trips to state. Nicolay (35-12) rallied from a tiebreaker semifinals loss with decision wins over Belleville co-op’s Robert Chenoweth and Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs to punch his ticket, adding a pin over Whitewater’s Carter Friend to earn runner-up honors.

Heintz (34-12) dropped a 6-1 decision out of the gates to Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig, but the fourth-ranked sophomore rebounded with pins over Wisconsin Dells’ Will Van Dinter and Monroe’s Jack Dubach. It was Nicolay’s fourth consecutive sectional being forced to win two matches after the break and Heintz’s second, a dizzying stat for Endres.