PREP WRESTLING: Young Poynette qualifiers hungry to make noise at sectionals

POYNETTE — With underclassmen comprising over half the Poynette wrestling team, its one of the youngest in the area.

The Pumas have punched well above their age this season however, and are ready to take another bite out of the competition when they send six qualifiers to Saturday’s Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional in Juneau.

Poynette crowned four champions and had two runners-up at last Saturday’s Johnson Creek regional to qualify its most grapplers for sectionals since 2016.

“It was just a great culmination of the whole season,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “These guys have really pulled together and worked really hard all season long; they’ve continued to improve the whole time and shown they’re really the real deal.”

“I think regionals was no exception for that. We had some tough competition there at a few weights, and we really went out and showed we’re ready for that next level.”

Low numbers hindered the Pumas in the overall team race at the Johnson Creek Regional on Saturday as they finished third with 167 points. Despite having just nine wrestlers compete, Poynette was in the thick of things, finishing just three points behind runner-up Marshall and just over 50 behind meet champion Horicon.