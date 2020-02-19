PREP WRESTLING: Young Poynette qualifiers hungry to make noise at sectionals

POYNETTE — With underclassmen comprising over half the Poynette wrestling team, its one of the youngest in the area.
The Pumas have punched well above their age this season however, and are ready to take another bite out of the competition when they send six qualifiers to Saturday’s Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional in Juneau.
Poynette crowned four champions and had two runners-up at last Saturday’s Johnson Creek regional to qualify its most grapplers for sectionals since 2016.
“It was just a great culmination of the whole season,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “These guys have really pulled together and worked really hard all season long; they’ve continued to improve the whole time and shown they’re really the real deal.”
“I think regionals was no exception for that. We had some tough competition there at a few weights, and we really went out and showed we’re ready for that next level.”
Low numbers hindered the Pumas in the overall team race at the Johnson Creek Regional on Saturday as they finished third with 167 points. Despite having just nine wrestlers compete, Poynette was in the thick of things, finishing just three points behind runner-up Marshall and just over 50 behind meet champion Horicon.
Given that the Marshmen had a full line-up and the Cardinals entered 13 wrestlers in 14 weight classes, Leu, in his 14th season at the helm, was proud of how the Pumas held their own. Poynette scored its fourth-most points since its last regional title in 2008 and earned its first top-3 regional finish in three years.
“We had a tough group of kids and the year after we won it we had five kids go onto state,” Leu said. “I think we’re kind of sitting in the same type of spot, where having nine kids in the brackets out of 14 weight classes, being able to finish third with that is fantastic.”
“That just kind of shows how good these kids can really wrestle when we can put up that many points with that few of wrestlers.”
Helping to lead that charge for the Pumas is Cash Stewart. The sophomore finished fourth at 113 pounds in Division 3 in his state debut last season and has been on another tear this year.
Stewart is ranked No. 2 at 120 pounds by WiWrestling.com in Division 3 and has lost just one match this season — a 6-5 loss to Austin Spacht of Bradly Bourbonnais (Ill.) in the championship match at the Mid-State Classic in late December — en route to 38-1 record, including regional and Capitol Conference championships for the second year in a row.
Along with Stewart, Gunnar Hamre has made quite the impact in his freshman season. The 138-pounder boasts an impressive 39-1 record and is ranked No. 6 as one of two freshman among the top-16. Hamre, whose only loss is an 8-1 defeat to Richland Center junior Gus Donovan in the quarterfinals of the Royall Invite way back on Dec. 7, has also racked up plenty of hardware. He won regional and conference titles, as well as the vaunted Mid-States championship in Whitewater over the Christmas break.
While Stewart and Hamre are the lone ranked wrestlers for the Pumas, the impact the pair has made hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“It’s great on both sides, because those two boys put a lot of work and effort to get where they’re at, and they bring a lot of stuff to the table for the other guys,” Leu said. “Technique-wise, (the other guys) may not be where they’re at, but every day they wrestle, if you have a good, strong partner or team, you’re going to continue to grow.”
That growth was on display at regionals. Joining Stewart and Hamre as regional champions were freshmen Isaiah Gauer and James Amacher. Gauer (20-15) earned gold at 106, while Amacher won the title at 126 to improve to 28-6 on the season.
Along with the four regional champions, sophomore Owen Bahr (22-18) finished second by rule at 152, while sophomore Aiden Pinheiro (27-11) won a wrestleback to take second at 113.
While this may be the first year the group has spent together on the varsity team, they’re no strangers. Hamre recalls wrestling with Amacher and Stewart since they were kids and that friendship has spread off the mat as well.
The team likes to get breakfast the morning after tournaments and have completed five volunteering events throughout the season. Both Leu and Bahr contribute that cohesiveness, both on and off the mat, to the Pumas’ success.
“These guys are a tight-knit group; they do a lot of things outside of practice. They take each other to other areas to get more practice in so they can get to that next level,” Leu said.
“I like wrestling Gunnar because I know he can push me because I know he’s better than me,” Bahr said, “so it’s always fun when I can beat on him sometimes and see I’m getting better.”
The Pumas will look to put that to use again this weekend when they travel to the Dodgeland Sectional. Stewart was the lone state qualifier last season and Poynette hasn’t sent multiple wrestlers to state since Joey Cibulka and Wes Sandstrom each qualified in 2017.
Entering this season, Leu said he and his coaching staff looked at this year as a coming-out party. The Pumas have been on the prowl all season and Stewart and company don’t plan on slowing down.
“We’ve all been working our butts off this year, together, and pushing each other, so having us all there will help us push ourselves,” Leu said. “We’re all freshmen and sophomores and it looks like we’ll have a bright future if we keep this up and keep working hard.”
