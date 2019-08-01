From the likes of Jim Leonhard to Mark Tauscher, walk-ons have a proud history for the University of Wisconsin football program.
Former Capitol North Conference standouts Jacob Heyroth and Josh Seltzner are looking to add their names to that list as the former Lodi and Columbus standouts head into the 2019 campaign with the Badgers.
Heyroth, the 2017 Associated Press State Player of the Year, enters his redshirt freshman season at inside linebacker while Seltzner, the 2016 Capitol North Offensive Lineman of the Year, is aiming to break through in his redshirt sophomore year on the offensive line. Neither player got onto the field last season, but both have upped their game to try to contribute this season.
“Right when I first got here I was pretty nervous, and now that I’ve been here a year I’ve gotten stronger, faster and I think I’m more up to speed on Big Ten football. I’m a lot more comfortable now,” Heyroth said.
“At the start of last year I found myself being complacent with being in that back-up role,” Seltzner added. “I talked to a couple of the older guys before they left and they just said to keep working, keep your nose to the grindstone and don’t worry about other things in your life at some points, just keep working.”
Along with improving on the mental side, both Heyroth and Seltzner have enhanced upon their preseason preparation. Heyroth says that he “probably has never gone as hard as I did,” for this year’s summer conditioning and he’s hopeful it shows on the field.
Similarly, Seltzner built on his summer conditioning in two ways. After weighing in at 333 pounds last season, Seltzner is down to 327 thanks in part to better eating habits and hard work in the weight room.
“It just breeds competition and leads to competition on the field; it’s one of my favorite aspects of being at Wisconsin -- that we’re able to push each other to succeed and keep grinding,” he said.
Seltzner is right in the thick of things for the four open spots on the offensive line after Michael Deiter, Beau Benzschawel and David Edwards departed for the NFL and John Dietzen retired after a myriad of injuries.
The group provided Seltzner with plenty of advice, most importantly to “just always come in with a good mindset.”
Helping carry that over is the lone starter returning from last season in center Tyler Biadasz, who Seltzner is happy to see back because “he’s very knowledgeable about the game and he’s such a great player.” While there are so many players pushing for reps, Seltzner thinks it will only help improve the Badgers up front.
“It’s really beneficial in the fact that we’re all going to push each other hard and everyone wants to compete for a starting spot,” he said. “Everyone’s excited for the opportunity and ready to work.”
Heyroth is looking to break through at inside linebacker. Redshirt senior Chris Orr and redshirt junior Mike Maskaluns, as well as graduate transfer Travis Wiltjer, are at the top of the depth chart now, but Heyroth and a contingent of young, hungry players are itching to fill in behind.
Whether he’s able to break through this season, Heyroth said that the group has “a lot of good coaches and a lot of good, older guys in front of me that I can learn from.”
If he’s unable to earn playing time on defense, Heyroth hopes he can get on the field on special teams this season. He says he just wants to play, noting that “you have to be on top of your game if you want to be on the field.”
“I don’t’ really care where, I just want to get a feel for it and to be in the stadium would be awesome. I just want to do whatever,” Heyroth said.
Seltzner is equally as hungry for playing time, having already set the goal of becoming a starter this season.
“That would mean a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve put effort in, kept working and can see myself being able to play.”
