WISCONSIN DELLS — The Dodgeland/Hustisford prep boys soccer team’s offense has been in neutral for most of the season, score more than one goal just once and being shutout eight times.
The United again failed to get into gear Monday night, suffering a 9-1 loss to Wisconsin Dells in a Capitol Conference game at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells. Sophomore Maurice Van Heesch scored the lone goal for Dodgeland/Hustisford, which remains unbeaten in league play.
“That’s always bene kind of our problem this year, not being able to attack at first, sitting back and letting them control the game,” Dodgeland/Hustisford coach Scott Blome said. “They controlled the tempo and this was the team I had earlier in the year. The team the past four games, it’s not the same team. It’s crazy how fast when they’re on they’re on, and when they’re off you see what happens.”
The tide turned on the United (1-12-0, 0-6-0 Capitol) late in the first half after a near half-hour break in the action after Dodgeland/Hustisford junior Anton Bednarski suffered a head injury. Trailing 2-0, with just under 20 minutes remaining in the first half, the United surrendered four goals to the Chiefs.
Junior Will Van Dinter got things started for the Chiefs as he fired a deflection off a corner kick from Alejandro Salazar into the top left corner for a 3-0 lead with 38 minutes, 15 seconds played. Van Dinter doubled his tally just 90 seconds later as he tapped home a cross from junior Nick Sabey to make it 4-0 at 39:45.
With time winding down until halftime, the Chiefs (5-4-0, 2-4-0) struck in quick succession again, scoring a pair of goals just 47 seconds apart. Salazar scored both goals, first firing a shot just from outside the 18-yard box off the cross bar and in past United junior goalkeeper Brady Held at 43:45 for a 5-0 lead.
Under a minute later, the Chiefs’ sophomore flicked a header off a free kick from junior Angel Jaramillo under Held, who had four saves, for a 6-0 advantage at 44:32.
“Right after the stoppage it just started to slipping away,” Blome said. “You’re trying to adjust different positions and move things around, but then people aren’t used to play those positions and it throws you off another step.”
Things continued to turn against the United out of the intermission as Wisconsin Dells extended its lead to 8-0 with quick goals from seniors Jake Hale and Guillermo Arias. The United ultimately got on the board just past the midway point of the half behind Van Heesch.
After getting slipped in on a pass from junior Luke Knutson, the defender drove inside the 18-yard box before firing a left-footed shot past Salazar, who dropped back into goal for Chiefs’ senior Ben Fish, to cut the deficit to 8-1 with 68:30 played in the second half. Despite the game being well out of reach, Blome said that the tally definitely helps a fledgling offense.
“It helps a lot and it really helps the momentum going forward, just that we’re getting some goals and are able to keep it going is nice, even from a first-year sophomore,” he said.
While the Chiefs nearly hit double-digits, the United defense turned back some of the Dells’ advances and back-up freshman goalkeeper Nathan Ninmann added five saves in the second half. Blome was pleased with the effort from the defense, which has stepped up over the last two weeks.
The defense will need to continue to be on top of its game as the young United looks for its first league win of the season. With such a young team, featuring just two seniors and eight freshmen, Blome will continue to go to work.
“We’re just going to continue to work some better touches and just try a different formation seeing Anton is going to be out probably,” he said. “We’re going to have to try to put people in different positions and see what happens.”
Dodgeland/Hustisford returns to action today with a Capitol Conference tilt at Watertown Luther Prep.
