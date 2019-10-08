After near losses in its last two Capitol Conference games, the Wisconsin Dells soccer team didn’t want to drop another close league contest.
The Chiefs made sure of that Monday, riding a six-goal first half to an easy 9-1 win over Dodgeland/Hustisford in a Capitol Conference game at Woodside Sports Complex. Juniors Nick Sabey and Will Van Dinter, and sophomore Alejandro Salazar each had two goals to help the Chiefs get back over .500.
“The game went really well and I think we started playing really solid. We’re starting to play more as a team and I think this one went really well,” Wisconsin Dells coach Ernesto Arias said.
The tide turned for the Chiefs (5-4-0, 2-4-0 Capitol) late in the first half after a nearly half-hour break in the action due to a head injury suffered by Dodgeland/Hustisford junior Anton Bednarski. Already leading 2-0, Wisconsin Dells piled on four more goals in the 7 minutes before the halftime whistle.
Van Dinter fired a deflection off a corner kick from Salazar into the top left corner for a 3-0 lead with 38 minutes, 15 seconds played. He then burned the United again just 90 seconds later as he tapped home a cross from Sabey to make it 4-0 at 39:45.
With time winding down until halftime, the Chiefs struck in quick succession once more, scoring a pair of goals just 47 seconds apart. Salazar found the back of the net both times, first firing a shot just from outside the 18-yard box off the crossbar and in past United junior goalkeeper Brady Held at 43:45 for a 5-0 lead.
Under a minute later, the Chiefs sophomore flicked a header off a free kick from junior Angel Jaramillo under Held, who had four saves, for a 6-0 advantage at 44:32.
“I think whenever anything like that happens it’s really unpredictable and you have to keep your head in the game. We just have to stay on the field and trust each other, and as long as that happens, good things will happen,” Sabey said of the stoppage and ensuing onslaught.
Wisconsin Dells continued to carve up Dodgeland/Hustisford to open the second half, scoring a pair of goals in the opening 10-plus minutes for an 8-0 lead. Senior Jake Hale got on the scoresheet first as he cleaned up a Sabey shot that came off the cross bar at 49:15 for a 7-0 lead.
Hale then turned helper for Guillermo Arias as he fed the senior, who proceeded to drive the end line before firing a tight angle shot under the bar to make it 8-0 at 55:41.
“Compared to last year when it was mostly just Will, having a lot of people score can boost confidence of not just those players, but everyone around them,” Sabey said of the multitude of goal scorers. “To spread the ball around and play together as a team, it’s going to happen and it’s not just going to be one player.”
The United (1-12-0, 0-6-0) ultimately got on the board just past the midway point of the half with a goal from sophomore Maurice Van Heesch, but Wisconsin Dells answered with a penalty kick goal by freshman Chris Cuahuey.
Cuahuey was among the entire Chiefs’ bench that got to play on senior night while the Chiefs also played some people out of position, including senior goalkeeper Ben Fish at forward.
“We made some adjustments and it was nice to give some playing time to the other players,” Ernesto Arias said.
With the win, Wisconsin Dells snapped a two-game losing skid ahead of two more conference games this week, starting with Tuesday’s clash with Cambridge/Deerfield. Sabey said the victory over the United gives the Chiefs plenty of confidence heading into the regular season’s home stretch and Arias believes his team is starting to come into its own.
“We’re starting to play more as a team and I think this one went really well,” he said.
WISCONSIN DELLS 9, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 1
Dodgeland/Hustisford 0 1 — 1
Wisconsin Dells 6 3 — 9
First half: WD — Sabey (Van Dinter), 6:56; Sabey, 11:46; Van Dinter (Garcia), 38:15; Van Dinter (Sabey), 39:45; Salazar (Hale), 43:45; Salazar (Jaramillo), 44:32.
Second half: WD — Hale, 49:15; Arias (Hale), 55:41; DH — Van Heesch (Knutson), 68:30; WD — Cuahuey (pk), 76:52.
Saves: DH (Held 4; Ninmann 5) 9, WD (Fish 3; Salazar 4) 7.
