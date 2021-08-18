 Skip to main content
Lodi hoping to ride returning depth, team-first mentality to more success
Since the turn of the century, the Lodi prep football team has been one of the most successful in the entire state.

With 18 consecutive playoff appearances from 2001-2018, including a WIAA Division 4 state title in 2017, a Div. 4 runner-up finish in 2015 and three other Level 4 appearances, coach Dave Puls has helped create a strong winning culture, prided on the team’s achievements, that’s permeated the Blue Devils’ ranks.

It was on display again this past spring as Lodi maneuvered through a difficult schedule to post a perfect 6-0 record. While there’s expected turnover to deal with in the form of a dozen seniors lost to graduation, including seven All-Rock Valley Small Conference picks among 10 letter winners, the Blue Devils are reloaded and ready to ride that team-first mentality to even more wins in 2021.

“Each player has his own personal goals he would like to accomplish, but that needs to happen within the goals and success of the team,” said Puls, who is entering his 18th season leading the Blue Devils.

“Personal achievements and success can be celebrated and acknowledged after the season is completed. The team’s achievements and success need to be celebrated and acknowledged every day.”

Even with its significant losses, Lodi has a great base returning this year with 11 starters returning (four offense, seven defense) returning this fall among 16 letter winners. Chief among the offensive returnees is WFCA Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State running back Lucas Heyroth.

The senior standout churned out 779 yards and seven touchdowns on just 91 carries over five games this past spring, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and an impressive 8.6 yards per attempt. Heyroth, who captured gold in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the long jump at the Div. 2 state track and field meet, has top-end speed and elusiveness, making him capable of finding the endzone on any outside carry.

He should have plenty of holes to run through up the middle as well with senior linemen Mitchell Lane and Wyatt Ripp both back up front after both earned first-team all-conference, all-region, and an honorable mention all-state recognition for Lane, this past spring. On the outside the Blue Devils bring back starter Preston Nichols, while a slew of returning players, including Zander Kleist and Chandler Curtis, could fill key roles at wide receiver.

Under center, Lodi must replace second-team all-league pick Quinn Faust, but Puls has two capable gunslingers in junior Keegan Fleischman and sophomore Mason Lane to execute the team’s pro-style, shotgun offense.

Defensively, the Blue Devils have returning starters peppered throughout the unit that allowed just 8.2 points per game last season. Helping anchor those ranks will be senior inside linebacker Alex Rashid.

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Portage area football teams this fall

The 5-10, 171-pounder garnered All-Region and first-team all-conference honors this past spring and for good reason, notching a team-high 50 tackles, including 31 solo takedowns, to go with six tackles for loss.

He’s joined by Heyroth, who also earned all-region status at outside linebacker, while Lane and Ripp will help penetrate on the defensive front. Senior Brock Beyer returns at nose guard, while seniors Erik Lincoln and Cody Doyle will helm the defensive backfield.

While the team’s 17-man senior class boasts plenty of experience, as well as leadership, Puls knows they can’t do it alone.

“We have a small junior class of eight that will need to step up to the challenge,” he said. “(And) there are a few sophomores that could be able to help us out if they mature quickly and pick up things fast.”

Puls is aware that “if they do not step up, we will have an average season,” especially against the realigned Capitol Conference. Fellow Capitol North foes Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep remain in the new eight-team league, which welcomes Walworth Big Foot, Horicon/Hustisford and Beloit Turner.

Puls is confident his team can compete, but is well aware the grind for another conference title will be.

“Every team has very dedicated and knowledgeable coaches that will get their guys ready to compete every Friday night,” he said. “Our goal is to prepare a detailed game plan and compete weekly. We cannot look beyond that.”

 

