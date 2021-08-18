Lodi hoping to ride returning depth, team-first mentality to more success

Since the turn of the century, the Lodi prep football team has been one of the most successful in the entire state.
With 18 consecutive playoff appearances from 2001-2018, including a WIAA Division 4 state title in 2017, a Div. 4 runner-up finish in 2015 and three other Level 4 appearances, coach Dave Puls has helped create a strong winning culture, prided on the team’s achievements, that’s permeated the Blue Devils’ ranks.
It was on display again this past spring as Lodi maneuvered through a difficult schedule to post a perfect 6-0 record. While there’s expected turnover to deal with in the form of a dozen seniors lost to graduation, including seven All-Rock Valley Small Conference picks among 10 letter winners, the Blue Devils are reloaded and ready to ride that team-first mentality to even more wins in 2021.
“Each player has his own personal goals he would like to accomplish, but that needs to happen within the goals and success of the team,” said Puls, who is entering his 18th season leading the Blue Devils.
“Personal achievements and success can be celebrated and acknowledged after the season is completed. The team’s achievements and success need to be celebrated and acknowledged every day.”
Even with its significant losses, Lodi has a great base returning this year with 11 starters returning (four offense, seven defense) returning this fall among 16 letter winners. Chief among the offensive returnees is WFCA Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State running back Lucas Heyroth.
The senior standout churned out 779 yards and seven touchdowns on just 91 carries over five games this past spring, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and an impressive 8.6 yards per attempt. Heyroth, who captured gold in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the long jump at the Div. 2 state track and field meet, has top-end speed and elusiveness, making him capable of finding the endzone on any outside carry.
He should have plenty of holes to run through up the middle as well with senior linemen Mitchell Lane and Wyatt Ripp both back up front after both earned first-team all-conference, all-region, and an honorable mention all-state recognition for Lane, this past spring. On the outside the Blue Devils bring back starter Preston Nichols, while a slew of returning players, including Zander Kleist and Chandler Curtis, could fill key roles at wide receiver.
Under center, Lodi must replace second-team all-league pick Quinn Faust, but Puls has two capable gunslingers in junior Keegan Fleischman and sophomore Mason Lane to execute the team’s pro-style, shotgun offense.
Defensively, the Blue Devils have returning starters peppered throughout the unit that allowed just 8.2 points per game last season. Helping anchor those ranks will be senior inside linebacker Alex Rashid.
The 5-10, 171-pounder garnered All-Region and first-team all-conference honors this past spring and for good reason, notching a team-high 50 tackles, including 31 solo takedowns, to go with six tackles for loss.
He’s joined by Heyroth, who also earned all-region status at outside linebacker, while Lane and Ripp will help penetrate on the defensive front. Senior Brock Beyer returns at nose guard, while seniors Erik Lincoln and Cody Doyle will helm the defensive backfield.
While the team’s 17-man senior class boasts plenty of experience, as well as leadership, Puls knows they can’t do it alone.
“We have a small junior class of eight that will need to step up to the challenge,” he said. “(And) there are a few sophomores that could be able to help us out if they mature quickly and pick up things fast.”
Puls is aware that “if they do not step up, we will have an average season,” especially against the realigned Capitol Conference. Fellow Capitol North foes Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep remain in the new eight-team league, which welcomes Walworth Big Foot, Horicon/Hustisford and Beloit Turner.
Puls is confident his team can compete, but is well aware the grind for another conference title will be.
“Every team has very dedicated and knowledgeable coaches that will get their guys ready to compete every Friday night,” he said. “Our goal is to prepare a detailed game plan and compete weekly. We cannot look beyond that.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.