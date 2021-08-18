Lodi hoping to ride returning depth, team-first mentality to more success

He’s joined by Heyroth, who also earned all-region status at outside linebacker, while Lane and Ripp will help penetrate on the defensive front. Senior Brock Beyer returns at nose guard, while seniors Erik Lincoln and Cody Doyle will helm the defensive backfield.

While the team’s 17-man senior class boasts plenty of experience, as well as leadership, Puls knows they can’t do it alone.

“We have a small junior class of eight that will need to step up to the challenge,” he said. “(And) there are a few sophomores that could be able to help us out if they mature quickly and pick up things fast.”

Puls is aware that “if they do not step up, we will have an average season,” especially against the realigned Capitol Conference. Fellow Capitol North foes Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep remain in the new eight-team league, which welcomes Walworth Big Foot, Horicon/Hustisford and Beloit Turner.

Puls is confident his team can compete, but is well aware the grind for another conference title will be.

“Every team has very dedicated and knowledgeable coaches that will get their guys ready to compete every Friday night,” he said. “Our goal is to prepare a detailed game plan and compete weekly. We cannot look beyond that.”

