Poynette boys cross country off and running this season after last year's state breakthrough

“All of those guys have put in the time and that’s fun as a coach when you get to see them grow like that,” he added.

The Pumas have no intention on letting that growth stop either. Following its win at the Baertschi Invite, Poynette will head to Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown this weekend for the Capitol Conference Meet followed by the Div. 3 Albany sectional on Oct. 23 at Baertschi Farm.

Frehner knows that getting the chance to run the sectional course before it truly matters is a huge advantage for the Pumas, especially since they defeated nine of their future sectional opponents in the Baertschi Invite.

That still doesn’t mean Poynette can rest on its laurels.

“They know that what we do this weekend doesn’t exactly have a ton of bearing on what’s going to happen in two weeks. We have to get it done on that day, and we expect to be better in two weeks than we are today,” Frehner said.

“Our guys also know, at this point, we haven’t accomplished anything yet because everything we want to do is in the next month.”

What’s in store could be a best-ever finish at the state meet as a team, something that the group would definitely relish in closing the final chapter on their four years together.

“It would be awesome and it’s what we’ve been shooting for ever since our sophomore year, when people started progressing and getting better, we realized we’d have a shot at this,” Hansen said. “So then summer training last year and this year, we took it to the next level in really pushing ourselves. It would be a big reward if we made it (back).”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

