PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Defense gets job done late in Poynette's win over Marshall

POYNETTE — Closing out games has been a struggle for the Poynette boys basketball team this season, especially as of late, with four of its last six losses each decided by single digits.
The Pumas reversed that fortune Monday night as a strong defensive close finished out a 52-48 win over Marshall in a non-conference game at Poynette High School.
Junior Nik Feller scored a team-high 14 points and was one of three Pumas in double-figures for their second straight win.
“Our defensive effort has been absolutely incredible the last two games compared to the first 12; it’s nice to see the guys starting to buy into the defensive end,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said.
“They know we have to get stops before we can get out and running, and kudos to them.”
The Pumas (6-8) built an eight point lead with 3 minutes, 46 seconds to go when junior Kelby Petersen went 2-for-3 from the free throw line after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt. The cushion didn’t last long however as the Cardinals (9-5) stormed back behind Craig Ward.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard canned consecutive 3-pointers before getting fouled on a 3-point try with 2:21 left. Ward, who scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, was only able to hit one of his three shots at the charity stripe to pull his team within 46-45.
Poynette extended the lead back out to three on its ensuing possession. Out of a full timeout, senior Noah Stark stopped on a dime off a drive down the baseline before hitting an off-balance mid-range jumper for a 48-45 lead with 1:40 left.
Stark later added two free throws with 41.7 seconds left after Marshall sophomore Reid Truschinski split a pair of free throws to give Poynette a 50-46 lead. Truschinski got a layup to fall on the other end to cut the lead back to two, but the Pumas’ defense snuffed out the Cardinals comeback try.
“We had a close game at Platteville and lost, a close game at Portage and lost, and these last two games have been fairly close,” Odegaard said. “To win a game like this, it gives them confidence number one, but it also teaches them things to do to win and continue to grow as a team.”
That growth was on display late in the win. After senior Jake Buss fouled Ward on his 3-pointer, the Pumas were presented with a number of chances to challenge the Cardinals. With a four-point lead, Feller chose not to challenge Truschinski on his final layup of the game, while Poynette as a team didn’t foul Ward on either of his shots at the buzzer.
“Being in games like this you kind of figure out what happens when you lose and what happens when you win,” Odegaard said.
Like the finish, the Pumas and Cardinals were neck-and-neck during the first half. Neither team led by more than four points, with Marshal seizing an 18-14 advantage on a Ward triple with just under seven minutes left in the half.
Poynette buckled down and closed out the half on a 9-4 run. After a Truschinski layup with just under a minute until halftime gave the Cardinals a 20-17 lead, Feller buried a 3-pointer from the right wing to tie things at 20.
Ward gave the lead right back to Marshall with a pair of free throws but junior Kelby Petersen sent the Pumas into halftime with a 23-22 lead with a 3-pointer from the corner with 15 seconds to go.
“You definitely get momentum when you make shots like that; you go into halftime with a lead, but in the past with us it’s been coming out slow out of halftime,” Odegaard said. “The starters have really bought in and dug down on the defensive end.”
Senior Colby Savich scored 12 points and Petersen added 10 for the Pumas, while Truschinski chipped in 13 for the Cardinals. While the Pumas still remain below .500, Odegaard can sense the momentum building in his team with a big Capitol North Conference clash at Lake Mills on Thursday.
“Marshall is in our sectional so a win over them improves our hopes of maybe getting a home game in the playoffs, but you can tell the guys are starting to mesh a lot better and play a lot harder,” he said.
POYNETTE 52, MARSHALL 48
Marshall 22 26 — 48
Poynette 23 29 — 52
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Chadwick 2 3-4 8, Frank 0 0-2 0, Denniston 1 2-3 5, Ward 5 7-12 22, Truschinski 5 3-4 13. Totals 13 15-25 48.
POYNETTE — Stark 3 2-2 9, K. Petersen 2 5-9 10, McCormick 1 0-0 2, Buss 2 0-0 4, Savich 5 2-5 12, Feller 5 1-1 14, C. Petersen 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 11-19 52.
3-point goals: M 7 (Ward 5, Chadwick 1, Denniston 1), P 5 (Feller 3, Stark 1, K. Petersen 1). Total fouls: M 16, P 15. Fouled out: M (Frank).
