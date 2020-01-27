PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Defense gets job done late in Poynette's win over Marshall

Poynette extended the lead back out to three on its ensuing possession. Out of a full timeout, senior Noah Stark stopped on a dime off a drive down the baseline before hitting an off-balance mid-range jumper for a 48-45 lead with 1:40 left.

Stark later added two free throws with 41.7 seconds left after Marshall sophomore Reid Truschinski split a pair of free throws to give Poynette a 50-46 lead. Truschinski got a layup to fall on the other end to cut the lead back to two, but the Pumas’ defense snuffed out the Cardinals comeback try.

“We had a close game at Platteville and lost, a close game at Portage and lost, and these last two games have been fairly close,” Odegaard said. “To win a game like this, it gives them confidence number one, but it also teaches them things to do to win and continue to grow as a team.”

That growth was on display late in the win. After senior Jake Buss fouled Ward on his 3-pointer, the Pumas were presented with a number of chances to challenge the Cardinals. With a four-point lead, Feller chose not to challenge Truschinski on his final layup of the game, while Poynette as a team didn’t foul Ward on either of his shots at the buzzer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Being in games like this you kind of figure out what happens when you lose and what happens when you win,” Odegaard said.