PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Feller pours in career-high 36 points to pace Poynette in romp over Waterloo

After mustering just 48 points in a season opening loss to Lakeside Lutheran, the Poynette boys basketball team took its offense up a notch Friday night.

The Pumas matched their output against the Warriors in the second half and cruised home to an 82-61 romp over Waterloo in a non-conference tilt at Poynette High School.

Leading the way for Poynette (1-1) was Nik Feller, as the 6-foot-5 senior forward poured in a career-high 36 points. Feller tallied 19 points in the first half, including four of his five 3-pointers, as Poynette carried a 34-26 lead into the break.

The Pumas kept the foot on the gas over the final 18 minutes as they pillaged the Pirates (1-4) for 48 points to put the win on ice. Along with Feller, senior Kelby Petersen added 14 points and sophomore Aiden Klosky chipped in 11 points, including a trio of triples. Junior Eugene Wolff and senior Blake Huebner led the way for Waterloo, scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Poynette was red hot from behind the arc as they combined for 11 3-pointers while also going 23 of 37 from the free throw line.

The Pumas will look to make it back-to-back wins on Monday when they host Platteville (0-4).

POYNETTE 82, WATERLOO 61