Since Ernesto Arias took over the Wisconsin Dells soccer program four years ago, it’s taken some time for the team to build up its numbers and take strides forward.
With 15 varsity players back from last season and a bevy of talented newcomers, the Chiefs look poised for their best season yet under Arias’ watch.
“It’s a totally big impact to the soccer program since we have tons of kids this year,” said Arias, who tallied this year’s numbers at 31, the most since he took over back in 2015.
“Especially when we have players coming already with a lot of talent to play soccer at the high school level, it’s a big change for the soccer program.”
Helping to lead the Chiefs is an experienced senior class, led by goalkeeper Ben Fish. The netminder is entering his fourth season starting between the pipes for Arias and is coming off a stellar junior campaign.
Fish garnered first team All-Capitol conference honors last season behind a .761 save percentage and a 3.91 goals against average, while adding three assists. Arias said that having Fish back in net makes things easy on him.
“He’s been playing soccer all year round, going to all different schools, and he’s really working hard,” Arias said. “There’s not much to worry about back there.”
Along with Fish, the Chiefs also bring back seniors Cade Ravenscroft, Guillermo Arias, Alejandro Garcia and Jake Hale. Arias tallied three goals and three assists as one of the Chiefs’ top scorers, while Ravenscroft notched a goal and an assist and will help anchor the Dells’ midfield. Ernesto Arias said that the group provides plenty of leadership, something he can rely on this season.
The junior trio of Will Van Dinter, Nick Sabey and Angel Jaramillo will also provide plenty of command for the Chiefs. Van Dinter led Wisconsin Dells in scoring last season, finding the back of the net 12 times, including four two-goal games and a hat trick, to earn honorable mention all-league honors.
Sabey added two goals and two assists each to garner honorable mention status as the Chiefs’ anchoring midfielder, while Jaramillo is a great long-range option.
“I’ve been working with those players for more than eight years, since they were 7 or 8 years old, and we really notice a difference when they’re on the field,” Ernesto Arias said. “You can tell the talent and skills of theirs show up on the field.”
Behind the seniors and top junior trio, the Chiefs return juniors Jakob Crull and Cole Wohlrab, as well as, a deep sophomore class that saw significant time last season. Forward Alejandro Salazar was the Dells’ fourth-leading scorer with a pair of goals and an assist, while defender Meghan Mendez helped to anchor the Chiefs’ backline.
Jonathan Vargas, Adrian Juarez and Jeremy Paige also got key minutes last season and Ernesto Arias expects the entire group to see a more increased role and help play mentor to some of the younger players.
Speaking of the younger players, the Chiefs added nine freshmen and another six newcomers this season. Seniors Austin Lohr and Aleks Bjelich, as well as juniors Michael and Preston Overland and sophomores Max Diaz and Korrin Henry are out for the first time.
Freshmen Isaac Sandoval Miguel, Manroop Benipal, Jair Perez Ruiz, Christopher Duahey, Mark Bautista, Ariah Christman, David Degante, Keegan Rees and Jacob Rogers make the jump from the youth program. The biggest thing Ernesto Arias has taken away from the group so far is their willingness to improve.
“It’s a really nice group of kids that just want to come and show up for practice, step it up and learn more from the game,” he said. “I’m really motivated from what I see in those new players and it’s going to be an interesting year.”
With so much back, Arias believes the strength of the team lies with the Chiefs’ collective experience. Despite having a plethora of experience, he did admit that there are areas to clean up.
“Just learning the game a little better, play quicker and putting the ball in the back of the net quicker,” Arias said. “The lack of communication, we’re working really hard on this year and I think it’s going to improve.”
If the Chiefs can clean things up, they should be primed for one of their best seasons in recent memory. Wisconsin Dells went 2-10-2 overall last year (0-7-2 Capitol), closing out the season with a 4-1 loss to Arcadia in a Division 4 regional semifinal. Even with some lopsided defeats, the Chiefs were shutout five times, there were some spirited contests including a 1-1 draw with Lodi and a 2-0 loss to Mauston.
“We got some really close games we played, and maybe those little mistakes we made on defense, like leaving big gaps in the center, and maybe finishing on some crosses,” Arias said. “I think we’re going to make a change and it’s going to show.”
