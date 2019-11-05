Skilled, experienced upperclassmen were the staple of the Lodi boys soccer team this fall.
That didn’t go unnoticed by the remainder of the Capitol Conference as the Blue Devils notched seven all-Conference honorees. Lodi, which finished the year at 11-7-1 overall and tied for third in the league at 6-3, had a pair of first-time first-team selections and two two-time honorees among its selections.
Leading the way for the Blue Devils, whose season ended to Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 4-1, in a WIAA Division 4 regional final, was the junior duo of Carson Richter and AJ Karls.
Richter took a major step forward in his second season as starting goalkeeper for the Blue Devils, allowing just 35 goals on 227 shots faced over the course of 19 games, good for a .846 save percentage. He finished the season with a 1.93 goals against average and kept seven clean sheets.
While Richter was parrying away opposing shots, Karls was instrumental in a Blue Devils attack that averaged 2.79 goals per game. Karls notched a team-high 13 goals on the season and when he wasn’t finding the back of the net, dished out four assists.
Behind the Blue Devils’ top duo, midfielder Matthew Brisky garnered second-team honors. The senior captain helped to control possession for Lodi and was second on the team with five assists to go along with four goals.
Lodi had four players receive honorable mention, including back-to-back all-league picks in seniors Nathaniel Karls and Ben Zieser.
Together with his younger brother, Nathaniel Karls helped carry the Blue Devils offense with a second-best nine goals. The forward, who also received honorable mention last year, added three assists.
Helping hold down the fort was Zieser. The captain was one of Lodi’s top defenders en route to garnering honorable mention for the second straight season.
Rounding out the Lodi honorees were juniors Zach Veling and Brady Ziegler. Veling helped pose a stiff backline alongside Zieser, while Ziegler was an integral part in the Lodi midfield. Ziegler was also able to finish in front of the net, adding three goals and two assists.
