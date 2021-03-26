PREP FOOTBALL: Firm defense, Heyroth's 4 touchdowns lift Lodi over Edgerton

LODI — The Lodi prep football team went almost exactly a year-and-a-half between celebrating wins.
The Blue Devils jumped all over their opportunity Friday night, finding the end zone on the sixth play from scrimmage and rolling to a 32-11 win over Edgerton on the new turf field at Lodi High School.
“It was good to get a victory against a good Edgerton team that’s got a lot of tradition,” Lodi head coach Dave Puls said, noting that the win wasn’t all the Blue Devils were celebrating Friday. “The big thing with these kids is they got a chance to play … we got a chance to be out on this field for a game that counted.
“I’m just happy for the kids. And the seniors especially, they just stepped up and played awesome.”
Friday’s win, which came 546 days after a 42-7 victory over Poynette on Sept. 27, 2019, was in hand throughout. The Blue Devils kicked off and got their defense off the field quickly, as Edgerton (0-1) lost four yards on three plays and was forced to punt.
Lodi (1-0) took over at its own 36-yard line and turned to Lucas Heyroth, who ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. On the Blue Devils’ second offensive play of the season, the junior running back broke off a 58-yard touchdown run down the right sideline to give them a 6-0 lead just 2 minutes, 40 seconds into the game.
“He’s one of the fastest kids in the state,” Puls said of Heyroth. “His freshman year, he medaled in three events at state track, and then he missed his track season last year and his fall football season, so he’s got a lot to prove. He wants to show different coaches and people that he’s a very talented individual with some tremendous speed and some tremendous strength. He’s gonna have a target on his back and he knows it. And that’s OK, he’s a fighter and he’s a kid that’s going to work hard.”
After empty drives from each team, Edgerton got on the board with a 40-yard field goal with 4:13 to play in the first quarter.
Chama Diaz sent it through — with a bit of a flourish. The senior kicker kicked it straight, and kicked it exactly 40 yards. The ball hit the crossbar, bounced straight up, came down and hit the crossbar again before bouncing through the uprights to pull the Crimson Tide within 6-3.
On the next play from scrimmage, Edgerton’s Clayton Jenny intercepted a Quinn Faust pass to get the Crimson Tide right back in business. But the Lodi defense made a play of its own, with Jacob Benson recovering a fumble at the Lodi 25-yard line with 3:09 to go in the quarter.
The teams went back and forth until Lodi drove deep into Edgerton territory midway through the second quarter. On fourth-and-10, Edgerton’s Ethan Krause intercepted a pass near the goal-line.
Chandler Curtis got an opportunity the next time Lodi drove deep. The junior kicker drilled a 36-yard field goal to give Lodi a 9-3 advantage with 2:22 to go in the half.
Edgerton’s Konner Knauf returned the ensuing kickoff to the Lodi 46-yard line, but the drive went nowhere. The Blue Devils forced a punt and took over at their own 38-yard line with 1:35 to play. They took advantage, as Faust found Chance Meier for a 22-yard pass before Erik Lincoln took it down to the 37-yard line and Lodi drew an offsides penalty.
Curtis made it count, connecting on a 39-yard field with 2.9 seconds remaining to give Lodi a 12-3 lead going into halftime.
“We got into a bit of a dog fight at the end of the first half,” Puls said. “We came out fast and scored quick. … And then our defense kind of set the tone. We couldn’t get our offense going there for quite a while. The field goals were nice, but when you get down in here, you want to score.”
They did plenty of that in the second half, with Heyroth running for three touchdowns — of 5, 26 and 26 yards — as the Blue Devils pulled away.
Edgerton’s lone touchdown came with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter. Quarterback Drew Hanson found Ethan Krause for a 61-yard touchdown pass and Knauff for the two-point conversion to trim the deficit to 19-11.
“They have some really special athletes on the perimeter,” Puls said of Edgerton, which went 9-2 in 2019. “They’ve got guys that can go the distance in a heartbeat. Even with that little bit of a lead, it was kind of like, they can score so quickly. … We really just needed to keep the hammer down.”
Lodi immediately killed the momentum, with Connor Faust ripping off a 32-yard run before Heyroth took it the final 26 yards to extend the Blue Devils’ lead to 25-11 going into the fourth quarter.
Heyroth added his final two touchdowns and the Lodi defense did the rest.
“They moved the ball at times and exposed us in some places, but ultimately our kids did a great job defensively,” Puls said. “Especially the pass rush and the defensive backfield coverage. Our defense did a really nice job.”
Lodi, which went 6-3 in 2019 before sitting out last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will go on the road to play Big Foot next Thursday.
“They are big and they are a good team. We’re going to have a big challenge again,” Puls said, adding that with no conference championships or playoffs this spring, he’s excited to see his team play for something other than just winning. “In a weird way, it’s kind of a cool thing for these kids to get back to the essence of why we play.
“Why can’t it just be fun to play? We need to get our kids back to that … play to play, because it’s a fun game.”
LODI 32, EDGERTON 11
Edgerton 3 0 8 0 — 11
Lodi 6 6 13 6 — 32
L: Heyroth 58 run (kick failed), 9:20
E: Diaz 40 FG, 4:13
L: Curtiss 31 FG, 2:22
L: Curtiss 38 FG, 0:02
L: Heyroth 5 run (Curtiss kick), 3:32
E: Krause 61 pass from Hanson (Krause pass from Hanson), 1:07
L: Heyroth 26 run (kick failed), 0:29
L: Heyroth 26 run (kick failed), 4:29
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — E 3, L 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — E 26-40, L 37-228. Passing yards — E 96, L 148. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — E 6-15-0, L 12-28-2. Penalties-yards — E 6-45, L 3-30. Fumbles-lost — E 3-3, L 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — E: Krause 8-32; L: Heyroth 28-259. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds): — E: Hanson 6-15-0-96; L: Q. Faust 12-28-2-148. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — E: Krause 1-61; L: C. Faust 5-74.