PREP FOOTBALL: Firm defense, Heyroth's 4 touchdowns lift Lodi over Edgerton

“They have some really special athletes on the perimeter,” Puls said of Edgerton, which went 9-2 in 2019. “They’ve got guys that can go the distance in a heartbeat. Even with that little bit of a lead, it was kind of like, they can score so quickly. … We really just needed to keep the hammer down.”

Lodi immediately killed the momentum, with Connor Faust ripping off a 32-yard run before Heyroth took it the final 26 yards to extend the Blue Devils’ lead to 25-11 going into the fourth quarter.

Heyroth added his final two touchdowns and the Lodi defense did the rest.

“They moved the ball at times and exposed us in some places, but ultimately our kids did a great job defensively,” Puls said. “Especially the pass rush and the defensive backfield coverage. Our defense did a really nice job.”

Lodi, which went 6-3 in 2019 before sitting out last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will go on the road to play Big Foot next Thursday.