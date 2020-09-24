PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi looking forward to breaking in new turf field in spring 2021

“Right now every kid is so focused with getting started with school, that right now they need to get in a routine; get out of summer mode and get into learning mode,” he said. “Right now it’s not in the forefront of their minds, but as we move along here, it’s going to become more so where they’re going to be thinking about it.

“We have to find a way to get everybody re-engaged; back to working out, running and sprinting, and now their grades, not that they didn’t matter before, but now they’re going to matter during the middle of the year.”

Despite the disappointment of having to wait six months before hitting the field, the Blue Devils, led by their 11 seniors, have come around to the notion.

“They’re very mature and they understand,” Puls said. “If they let us do it, I would in a heartbeat, but I have to look at it from their point of view too and respect the school board’s decision. But I also understand the kids and the parents’ decision, too.

“Nobody is really wrong in this whole situation, the biggest issue is COVID-19 is a virus that has totally taken control of the world, especially the United States. It’s hard to accept that and deal with that, but we have to do what we have to do to battle it, fight it and get it under control.”