PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi looking forward to breaking in new turf field in spring 2021

The Lodi football team got a major upgrade to its facilities this summer with the installation of a much-needed artificial turf, multi-use field at Lodi Stadium.
The Blue Devils however, have been forced to put their grand opening on hold until next spring as the School District of Lodi elected to move “higher-risk” sports to the WIAA’s alternative fall season, which will take place in the spring. Having followed along with the Lodi School Board, head coach Dave Puls had a feeling the Blue Devils weren’t going to be playing this fall.
“Obviously this whole COVID-19 thing is very disappointing,” he said. “But the way the school board was kind of leaning, we knew it was a pretty good chance with football being considered ‘higher-risk’ for the transmission of COVID-19.”
“And with Lodi’s geographic location to Madison and the Dane County border, we thought there was a good chance it wasn’t going to happen this fall,” Puls said. “Obviously that came to fruition and it was devastating for a lot of people that we weren’t going to have a season.”
Because of its proximity to Madison and Dane County, the School District of Lodi went fully virtual to open the 2020-21 school year. Puls understands how it would then be hypocritical for the Blue Devils to play this fall.
In the meantime, Puls is staying in touch with his team as best he can. While they aren’t playing, the Blue Devils are staying busy trying to remain in shape in the weight room. However, with the start of the new school year, Puls has tried to keep his distance, for the time being.
“Right now every kid is so focused with getting started with school, that right now they need to get in a routine; get out of summer mode and get into learning mode,” he said. “Right now it’s not in the forefront of their minds, but as we move along here, it’s going to become more so where they’re going to be thinking about it.
“We have to find a way to get everybody re-engaged; back to working out, running and sprinting, and now their grades, not that they didn’t matter before, but now they’re going to matter during the middle of the year.”
Despite the disappointment of having to wait six months before hitting the field, the Blue Devils, led by their 11 seniors, have come around to the notion.
“They’re very mature and they understand,” Puls said. “If they let us do it, I would in a heartbeat, but I have to look at it from their point of view too and respect the school board’s decision. But I also understand the kids and the parents’ decision, too.
“Nobody is really wrong in this whole situation, the biggest issue is COVID-19 is a virus that has totally taken control of the world, especially the United States. It’s hard to accept that and deal with that, but we have to do what we have to do to battle it, fight it and get it under control.”
While not officially playing, the team was able to get some work in on the field during their summer contact days. Contrary to some teams around the state, Puls and Blue Devils made full use of their five allotted days together, as well as utilizing a restructured weight room.
Now that the Blue Devils are focused on the spring and finally getting to use the new turf field. Puls and his coaching staff have had a lot of extra work put on their plate trying to scout and prepare for their unknown opponents next spring.
“It will be a new challenge; we just need to make the best of it, be positive and get excited,” Puls said.
Aiding in that excitement for all is the new artificial field turf. According to Puls, a majority of the seniors’ parents “were instrumental in raising a lot of money,” for the Blue Devils’ new field, which should come in handy if late snow storms happen to hit the state in early March.
Puls is confident that the team shouldn’t have any problems hosting games this upcoming spring, even with inclement weather, unlike the last half-decade. He also knows how critical it is for the Blue Devils to be able to play this spring after missing the postseason last year, despite finishing 6-3 overall.
Among Lodi’s returnees are senior quarterback Quinn Faust, who threw for 811 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, as well as second-leading rusher, junior running back Lucas Heyroth (492 yards, six TDs).
Defensively, leading tackler senior Garrett Edge is back, after recording 42 tackles, including 35 solo, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks last year. While they won’t have a postseason and the number of games they’ll actually play has yet to be determined, Puls knows just playing is imperative for his team.
“We’ve been so devastated with having everything taken away from us and changed up, we just need to get out there, flip those lights on, run around, get introduced and just soak it in, so they can say ‘We were the first class ever to play on that turf,’” he said.
“Even though the season’s completely messed up, if we get seven games with three games at home and four on the road, or four games at home and three on the road. Either way, we’ll take whatever we can get, it will be awesome, and the kids will remember it forever.”
