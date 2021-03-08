PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi, Poynette, MPGL finally return to gridiron with start of alternate fall season

Kallungi also highlighted the ability to adapt with shift to the spring. It’s one the Pumas embodied on Monday taking to the school yard, including a blue jean, boot clad senior offensive lineman Jayden Stoy.

The Blue Devils were sure to adapt during the fall. Despite its season being shelved, Lodi and Puls made full use of the WIAA’s fall contact window, as well as the five summer contact days. It has Puls of the belief that his team might be a step ahead of others, but he also recognizes there’s lots of ground still to cover before the Blue Devils’ season opener at home against Edgerton on March 26.

“There’s still so much to do in the next three weeks to get ready to play a competitive game on a Friday night, and do it safely to not get the kids hurt,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kallungi and the Pumas will kick off their season on March 26 when they host Orfordville Parkview/Albany. Rounding out the trio, the Phoenix will rise again that same night when they welcome New Glarus/Monticello in Montello.

Contrary to the fall campaign, there won’t be a culminating event for teams participating in the alternate fall season. It’s a reality Puls has come to grips with — one he’s sure the Blue Devils have themselves — but that doesn’t diminish the importance of the season itself.