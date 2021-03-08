PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi, Poynette, MPGL finally return to gridiron with start of alternate fall season

Nearly a year to the day since the WIAA canceled the remainder of the 2020 girls and boys basketball postseason tournaments, football season kicked off for a trio of area teams.
After missing the fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lodi, Poynette and Montello/Princeton/Green Lake joined a handful of other schools smattered across the state as they hit the gridiron once again for the alternate fall campaign.
For the Blue Devils, they returned to their brand new artificial turf field for the first time since last fall when they took advantage of the WIAA’s allotted contact window. Twelve miles northeast, the Pumas, took to the blacktop playground between the district’s Middle and High Schools as they continue to wait for their practice area to dry out.
And with temperatures nearly breaking 60 degrees, it didn’t feel anything like the start of a traditional season.
Despite all of that, there was a sense of normalcy for Poynette coach Greg Kallungi.
“It’s bizarre but anything in the last year that feels kind of normal is very welcome,” he said. “Being out at football practice, seeing the guys in helmets — obviously we’re not popping pads yet, but we’ll get to that soon enough.
“It certainly felt, even though it’s a different time and the weather looks different, it also felt normal and that’s very welcome.
“I had the day circled on the calendar for a lot of months, so we’re excited to get out here and the fact it’s a nice day, is a bonus.”
Lodi coach Dave Puls shared his counterpart’s sentiments, noting the weather will surely turn sooner rather than later.
“It’s just teasing us because it’s going to change, but for these seniors to have this brand new facility and stadium to not be able to play competitive games in it last fall (was tough),” he added.
“Now with a chance to play some Friday night games here is awesome. I can’t thank everybody enough for giving us a chance.”
Even with all the change — Lodi and Poynette won’t play each other in the seven-week season after the Pumas’ shift to the South Central Conference last fall — both coaches anticipate a familiar preparation. For Puls, the biggest change lies in the fact the Blue Devils won’t open with the traditional fall three-hour practices, with 30-minute break included.
The veteran head coach, now entering his 17th season, said the team will continue to utilize time in the classroom as well. Kallungi, who is in his sixth year at the Pumas’ reins, is echoing those thoughts.
“We certainly don’t want to take anything away from that or change our approach at all, where we owe it to these seniors when it’s their last go-around,” he said.
Kallungi also highlighted the ability to adapt with shift to the spring. It’s one the Pumas embodied on Monday taking to the school yard, including a blue jean, boot clad senior offensive lineman Jayden Stoy.
The Blue Devils were sure to adapt during the fall. Despite its season being shelved, Lodi and Puls made full use of the WIAA’s fall contact window, as well as the five summer contact days. It has Puls of the belief that his team might be a step ahead of others, but he also recognizes there’s lots of ground still to cover before the Blue Devils’ season opener at home against Edgerton on March 26.
“There’s still so much to do in the next three weeks to get ready to play a competitive game on a Friday night, and do it safely to not get the kids hurt,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kallungi and the Pumas will kick off their season on March 26 when they host Orfordville Parkview/Albany. Rounding out the trio, the Phoenix will rise again that same night when they welcome New Glarus/Monticello in Montello.
Contrary to the fall campaign, there won’t be a culminating event for teams participating in the alternate fall season. It’s a reality Puls has come to grips with — one he’s sure the Blue Devils have themselves — but that doesn’t diminish the importance of the season itself.
“We know were playing for the love of the game; there’s no prizes at the end, no conference championships, no nothing,” he said. “But you get to play.