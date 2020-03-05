PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette put on ice down stretch in season-ending loss to Cambridge

FORT ATKINSON — A pair of cold spells brought the Poynette girls basketball team’s season to an end Thursday night, as the Pumas suffered a season-ending 47-28 loss to Cambridge in a Division 4 sectional semifinal game at Fort Atkinson High School.
Junior Jessica Bruchs scored a team-high 12 points to lead Poynette.
“There’s no excuses tonight. We just got beat. We couldn’t get organized; all the things we had been doing good in this little run at the end of the season we just stopped doing,” Poynette co-head coach John Horsfall said.
“We stopped hitting shots, we stopped fronting the post and I think the nerves got to us a little bit tonight.”
Those missed shots hurt the most down the stretch, as the top-seeded Pumas (10-15) lost their claws. The Blue Jays opened the second half on a 17-6 run, capped off by a second-chance 3-pointer by senior Ashlynn Jarlsberg, to seize a 35-23 lead with 10 minutes, 20 seconds left to play.
The Pumas bit right back as junior Megan Reddeman canned a 3-pointer of her own from the left corner to pull within 35-26 with 9:55 remaining. Poynette never got any closer, as it was held to just one field goal the remainder of the game.
No. 2 seed Cambridge (13-12) slowly took the air out of the ball and bled over 5:00 off the clock as the team’s traded empty possessions. The Blue Jays ultimately pushed the lead back to double-digits at 37-26 on a runner by sophomore Taylor Stenklyft with 4:50 left.
“We like to push it and play fast, and I told our girls ‘If they get a lead, they’re going to pull it out and slow things down,’” Horsfall said. “The defense we had designed wasn’t really to put pressure on the ball necessarily, it was more to slow them down in the lane. Once they started stalling, and you’re down, it’s tough to come back.”
Reddeman again answered for the Pumas with a layup at 4:20 to cut the lead to 37-28, but Poynette failed to build on it. The Pumas didn’t score the remainder of the game and the Blue Jays were able to salt the game away.
Senior Gracie Korth, who scored a game-high 18 points, scored four straight points for the Blue Jays, starting a 10-0 run to close the game and send Cambridge to its second sectional final in three years.
“I feel like since December, a lot of our offense has come out of our defense, getting a lot of steals and tips,” Poynette co-head coach Nathan Morter said. “We’re really used to turning our defense into offense, and we didn’t get a lot of that in the second half.”
The Pumas offense struggled from the opening tip as well, scoring just a Bruchs layup in the opening 5:00 to fall behind 6-2. Poynette eventually found its groove, rattling off a 10-6 run, capped off by a Bruchs triple from the wing, to knot the game at 12 with 9:40 to go until halftime.
The Blue Jays responded with a 6-2 run before senior Lucy Cuff buried a 3-pointer from the corner to pull the Pumas within 18-17 at 5:33. Poynette missed its chance to build on the momentum however, and both teams failed to score the rest of the half.
The Pumas had their chances, but couldn’t cash in, and Cambridge took advantage coming out of the intermission. Both Horsfall and Morter attributed the Pumas’ defensive struggles to some hesitance and a game plan that was flipped upside down by the Blue Jays, while Cambridge’s switching flustered Poynette’s offense.
“They’re normally not a great 3-point shooting team, so we didn’t go out past the 3-point line. We kind of wanted to hold our wings back, but maybe it prevented us from getting some of those steals,” Morter said.
“Our offense is designed for more picking, getting the ball in the post and they just automatically switch on everything,” Horsfall added. “We really had to make some outside shots and convert down low, and we just started out very slow; we weren’t converting and it was a very bad sign.”
Reddeman and freshman Hadley Walters each finished with four points, while sophomore Mayah Holzhueter added 10 for the Blue Jays. Despite falling short of a first-ever sectional final appearance, Morter is excited about the Pumas’ returning core and Horsfall knows the group has nothing to hang their heads about.
“They can’t take away that regional championship,” Horsfall said. “That was a little unexpected, the girls are very proud of it and I’m proud of the girls.”
Poynette 17 11 — 28
Cambridge 18 29 — 47
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 0-0 4, Cuff 1 0-2 3, Chadwick 1 0-0 3, Bruchs 5 0-1 12, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Walters 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 0-3 28.
CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 2 0-1 6, Korth 7 4-6 18, Holzhueter 2 5-9 10, Stenklyft 1 4-4 6, Williams 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 14-22 47.
3-point goals: P 4 (Bruchs 2, Cuff 1, Chadwick 1), C 3 (Jarlsberg 2, Holzhueter 1). Total fouls: P 16, C 8.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him 608-745-3512.