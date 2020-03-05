PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette put on ice down stretch in season-ending loss to Cambridge

“We like to push it and play fast, and I told our girls ‘If they get a lead, they’re going to pull it out and slow things down,’” Horsfall said. “The defense we had designed wasn’t really to put pressure on the ball necessarily, it was more to slow them down in the lane. Once they started stalling, and you’re down, it’s tough to come back.”

Reddeman again answered for the Pumas with a layup at 4:20 to cut the lead to 37-28, but Poynette failed to build on it. The Pumas didn’t score the remainder of the game and the Blue Jays were able to salt the game away.

Senior Gracie Korth, who scored a game-high 18 points, scored four straight points for the Blue Jays, starting a 10-0 run to close the game and send Cambridge to its second sectional final in three years.

“I feel like since December, a lot of our offense has come out of our defense, getting a lot of steals and tips,” Poynette co-head coach Nathan Morter said. “We’re really used to turning our defense into offense, and we didn’t get a lot of that in the second half.”

