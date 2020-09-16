PREP SOCCER: Young, skilled group ready to step up for Wisconsin Dells

“He got a couple minutes last season and we’re getting him ready,” he said.

Adding depth will be a sophomore group that saw plenty of action last season. Jacob Rodgers helped hold down the Chiefs defensive third with his speed, while Mark Bautista, Yair Perez Ruiz, Isaac Sandoval Miguel, Manroop Benipal and Chris Cuahuey helped factor into the attack and midfield.

“Every one of the players have good skill, they know each other and they’ve been playing with each other already for a while, so being so young, we still have a ways until their senior year. It’s going to be really interesting to watch,” Arias said. “Everyone is stepping up for the rest of the team and making sure the team stays solid.”

Aiding in that will be a six-man freshman class comprised of Edwin Rivas, Bryan Alva, Justin Vargas, Luis Jaramillo, Gregorio Martinez and Arnulfo Salazar. Coupled with getting the freshmen up to speed, Arias said it’s been difficult getting the entire group back into shape given the time off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs began to ramp things up towards the latter end of the summer with captain’s practices, and while they look ready to play, Arias is still trying to temper things out so the team doesn’t suffer a rash of injuries.