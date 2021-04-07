PREP SOFTBALL: Ramberg up for the challenge, ready to take over reins at Poynette

“I think the success I’ve had, over the last seven or eight years, will translate to more success in the high school job,” Ramberg said. “This program at Poynette has been quite successful, and I guess I would have to say it’s one of the better teams in the state the last few years.

“I’ve been put in some situations over the years when we’ve always been the team to beat when we’ve gone places, and I don’t think that’s going to change at all. I think when Poynette steps on the field, we’re going to get everyone’s best.”

As much success as the program has had recently, including a current 53-game winning streak starting in the 2018 state championship run and spanning 2019’s 30-0 campaign, this year’s pack of Pumas aren’t as well versed in the varsity game.

According to Ramberg, just one returning player has true varsity experience while the majority of the 14-girl group will be underclassmen with four freshmen and four sophomores teaming up with two juniors and four seniors.

It’s given Ramberg a fresh start in grading the team’s strengths and weaknesses.