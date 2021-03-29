PREP VOLLEYBALL: Columbus keeps momentum rolling with 3-1 win over Poynette

The Pumas kept their hopes alive briefly, getting within 20-15 but the Cardinals were too much, as back-to-back kills by Lauren Henry put the match away. Janeen Hutchinson acknowledged the Pumas’ breakdown over the course of the final two sets, namely in their passing.

“That was something we were talking about, that our second pass needed to be something we could actually have a hit on. We were just not having that happen,” she said.

Leah Hutchinson tallied a match-high 11 kills and three blocks to pace the Pumas, while senior Jessica Bruchs dished out a team-high 12 assists. Priem and senior Molly Kahl each added eight kills while Fox notched 20 digs and Hayes had five blocks to help lead the Cardinals.

Stepping up in a big way for the Pumas were junior Rachel Yelk as she filled in at libero, registering a match-high 23 digs, and sophomore Hadley Walters, as she got the start as a call up from JV. Hutchinson lauded the pair’s efforts, but knows that tenacity needs to spread throughout the Pumas.

“We have to find that fight mentality, for every single point. Then we’ll be back to where we were,” she said.