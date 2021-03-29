PREP VOLLEYBALL: Columbus keeps momentum rolling with 3-1 win over Poynette

POYNETTE — With just two weeks of the regular season remaining, the Poynette and Columbus volleyball teams find themselves in very different positions.
The Cardinals are flying high after an up-and-down start, having won five consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Pumas have struggled to bare their claws as of late losing back-to-back games.
That tide of momentum remained with Columbus on Monday as they Cardinals won a seesaw four-set win over the Pumas, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, in a Capitol Spring Conference match at Poynette High School. Junior Taylor Raley notched nine kills and senior McKenzye Bruss tallied 21 assists to power the Cardinals to a season split with the Pumas.
“I think keeping the momentum going is huge for them,” Columbus coach Aileen Heller said. “It’s just a confidence booster; they’re starting to play together, talk more and the better we do, the more the start to talk, which is awesome.”
“Momentum is just so huge and they had the momentum going into this,” Poynette coach Janeen Hutchinson added.
That momentum was difficult to find in the opening two sets as neither team led by more than five en route to splitting the first two stanzas. That finally changed in the third as Columbus (9-4, 6-4 Capitol Spring) opened on an 8-2 run, capped off by an ace from sophomore Alise Hayes and a Raley kill to force an early Pumas’ timeout.
Poynette (5-5, 5-3) began to find its footing, as two Leah Hutchinson kills sparked a 7-3 mini-run that clawed the Pumas within 11-9. Columbus promptly answered however, responding with a 12-6 run of its own, including a kill and an ace by Hayes and punctuated by a Mikenna Boettcher ace, for a 23-15 lead.
On the brink of falling behind, Poynette again buckled down, this time knotting things at 24, but the Pumas couldn’t get over the hump. A hitting error followed by a kill from Columbus senior Jordan Link squashed the rally try, 26-24, and gave the Cardinals a 2 sets to 1 lead.
“I think when we can push away, we usually can keep that lead, hopefully, and I think it’s a momentum builder. So then they start swinging a little bit harder, placing the ball a little smarter and they don’t want anything to drop,” Heller said.
Despite dropping the set after rallying from an eight-point deficit, Janeen Hutchinson was happy with the Pumas’ resolve. Poynette looked to build off that in the fourth as the teams went back-and-forth early on until the Pumas seized a 7-6 lead.
Poynette never led the rest of the way however, as Columbus responded with a 10-4 run, capped off by an ace by Hayes, she finished with a match-high five alongside senior Hannah Fox, and a kill by senior Peyton Priem, to take a 16-10 lead and force a Poynette timeout.
The Pumas kept their hopes alive briefly, getting within 20-15 but the Cardinals were too much, as back-to-back kills by Lauren Henry put the match away. Janeen Hutchinson acknowledged the Pumas’ breakdown over the course of the final two sets, namely in their passing.
“That was something we were talking about, that our second pass needed to be something we could actually have a hit on. We were just not having that happen,” she said.
Leah Hutchinson tallied a match-high 11 kills and three blocks to pace the Pumas, while senior Jessica Bruchs dished out a team-high 12 assists. Priem and senior Molly Kahl each added eight kills while Fox notched 20 digs and Hayes had five blocks to help lead the Cardinals.
Stepping up in a big way for the Pumas were junior Rachel Yelk as she filled in at libero, registering a match-high 23 digs, and sophomore Hadley Walters, as she got the start as a call up from JV. Hutchinson lauded the pair’s efforts, but knows that tenacity needs to spread throughout the Pumas.
“We have to find that fight mentality, for every single point. Then we’ll be back to where we were,” she said.
As for the Cardinals, Heller said the team’s continuing to improve in its overall game, especially in its hitting placement. It has them on the precipice of garnering a top spot for the upcoming regional tournament.
“Out of the three teams, we’re looking to place pretty well and that hasn’t happened in a long time,” Heller said. “I think the girls are super excited for regionals, and the fact we actually have a chance and can go far this year.”
COLUMBUS 3, POYNETTE 1</&hspag4>
Columbus 25 21 26 25
Poynette 19 25 24 17
COLUMBUS (leaders): Kills — Taylor Raley 9; Peyton Priem, Molly Kahl 8. Aces — Hannah Fox, Alise Hayes 5. Assists — McKenzye Bruss 21. Digs — Hannah Fox 20; Mikenna Boettcher, Sydney Maxwell 18. Blocks — Alise Hayes 5, Peyton Priem 4.
POYNETTE: Kills — Leah Hutchinson 11. Aces — Rachel Yelk 2. Assists — Jessica Bruchs 12. Digs — Hadley Walters 23, Peyton Kingsland 20. Blocks — Leah Hutchinson 3.
