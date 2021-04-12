PREP VOLLEYBALL: Heightened game IQ, team cohesion helps Poynette en route to sectionals

“It’s really amazing. Some teams play their same thing every time, but it’s really nice for us when we’re struggling, in a tough rotation or the other team has a tough server, to be able to look at our girls on the bench and be able to sub any one of them in,” Yelk said.

“For them to be able to go just as hard as we are on the court, it’s really awesome to know we have that kind of backbone support.”

Poynette, which won a share of its first conference title since 1983, will need all hands on deck against a skilled Laconia side tonight. The Spartans went a perfect 10-0 in the regular season, including 9-0 to win the Flyway Conference, and racked up six of their seven sweeps to close out the regular season.

Laconia kept things rolling with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 win over Montello to capture the regional title, as it hasn’t dropped a set since March 18. As imposing as those numbers may be, Yelk knows anything is possible.

“We were seeded third and we ended up winning our regional,” she said. “I know we’re going up against the No. 1 seed Laconia, but at this point, rankings aren’t huge. We just have to go out and fight and do the best we can.”