PREP VOLLEYBALL: Heightened game IQ, team cohesion helps Poynette en route to sectionals

POYNETTE — In the game of volleyball, there’s truly nothing that brings people to their feet like a thunderous kill.
A ball squarely hammered down into the court elicits a major roar from both fans and the bench. It shouldn’t go understated however, the importance of a more pinpoint volley.
While not as flashy, finding the perfect position to place a shot in a weak defense plays just as crucial a role. It’s certainly paid dividends for the Poynette volleyball team this season as improved court awareness, among a litany of bolstered skills, have the Pumas eyeing their first-ever WIAA state tournament berth.
“It was amazing. We’ve worked really, really hard, especially this last week, and we know we didn’t want a short season and to end it,” Poynette junior Rachel Yelk said. “We wanted to keep it going as far as we can, so it was just really nice to see all that hard work pay off, and know that no matter what, we just have to keep fighting and we can make it in the end.”
The Pumas, who received the No. 4 seed and will face top-seeded Laconia in the WIAA Div. 2 alternate fall semifinals at 4 p.m. at Waupun CWC, were no strangers to fighting. Poynette finished the regular season at 6-6 overall and had just one sweep victory in its second to last game.
That trend carried over into last Saturday’s regional tournament as well. Poynette grinded out a four-set win over Wisconsin Heights, avenging a sweep loss to the Vanguards early in the season, in the semifinals before edging out a five-set win over Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose to capture the regional title.
There’s been plenty of contributions to the team’s growth, but in coach Janeen Hutchinson’s eyes, heightened intellect about the game itself has been imperative.
“I think the girls have raised their volleyball IQ; understanding placement of the ball is as important as how hard you hit the ball,” she said.
“For them, raising that volleyball IQ just helped them understand what it’s going to take to win games.”
While their sharper understanding of the game itself has played a central role, realizing it all could end has been just as important according to Yelk. While the outside hitter said the team has “had some really hard practices,” Poynette also wore their emotions their sleeves.
“We had some real heart-to-hearts like ‘This could be our last game, every game from now on, so we really need to just leave it all out on the court,’” she said. “’Don’t question ourselves or doubt ourselves at all, know how we can play and just play our game.’”
Hutchinson has seen the team’s cohesion also bloom this season in just the program’s second winning season in the past decade, as well as the group’s chemistry and ever-growing communication.
“With all of those factors, they’ve been able to put together a winning season,” she said.
It’s a feeling that Yelk said the group felt was possible leading into the spring campaign. While the team, comprised of six seniors, six juniors and two sophomores, was downtrodden after being relegated to the alternate fall season, Poynette’s certainly made the most of its new situation. The Pumas (8-6) are definitely playing as a whole heading into their sectional semifinal tilt with the Spartans, another constant that’s come out of this year.
“We all go out there and do it for each other; no single person wants to just do it for themselves, we all want to do it for all of our teammates and to see ourselves succeed as one big happy team,” Yelk said.
It isn’t just talk either when the Pumas hit the court as Janeen Hutchinson has used a deep rotation behind the traditional starters. Yelk and junior Leah Hutchinson lead the attack with 131 and 34 aces, as well as 106 kills and 20 blocks, respectively, Poynette goes deep.
Senior Peyton Kingsland is adding 75 kills and 174 digs, while senior Jessica Bruchs has a team-high 197 assists. Junior Liv Radewan has 273 digs and 30 aces, and junior Aubrey Chalgren has tallied 13 blocks of her own, and junior Emma Romack has tallied 133 assists.
Coupled with the starters, senior Alanna Borgen has been a regular this season and sophomore Hadley Walters has emerged in the postseason. Meanwhile, senior Kaitlyn Priske gave a big lift out of the back row and sophomore Brooke Steinhorst filled in at setter during crucial junctures in Saturday’s regional.
“It’s really amazing. Some teams play their same thing every time, but it’s really nice for us when we’re struggling, in a tough rotation or the other team has a tough server, to be able to look at our girls on the bench and be able to sub any one of them in,” Yelk said.
“For them to be able to go just as hard as we are on the court, it’s really awesome to know we have that kind of backbone support.”
Poynette, which won a share of its first conference title since 1983, will need all hands on deck against a skilled Laconia side tonight. The Spartans went a perfect 10-0 in the regular season, including 9-0 to win the Flyway Conference, and racked up six of their seven sweeps to close out the regular season.
Laconia kept things rolling with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-12 win over Montello to capture the regional title, as it hasn’t dropped a set since March 18. As imposing as those numbers may be, Yelk knows anything is possible.
“We were seeded third and we ended up winning our regional,” she said. “I know we’re going up against the No. 1 seed Laconia, but at this point, rankings aren’t huge. We just have to go out and fight and do the best we can.”
Should the Pumas upset the unbeaten Spartans, they will meet either Columbus or Brodhead in the sectional final at 7 p.m. The No. 3 Cardinals (12-4) are no stranger to the Pumas as the foes split their pair of regular season meetings.
Columbus boasts a bevy of weapons with six players with 50 or more kills and more than 100 digs, as well as four players with 20-plus service aces. Second-seeded Brodhead (9-3) has plenty of young firepower as its top-three kill leaders are all sophomores, led by Abbie Dix’s 178.
Dix also leads with 134 digs and 342 blocks, while sophomore Alexis Kammerer provides a great second punch with a team-high 381 assists, 121 digs, 39 kills and 27 aces. Regardless of the final results, both Janeen Hutchinson sees reaching the sectional as a major success, and potentially a look at things to come this upcoming fall.
“I think this just shows the program is, hopefully, headed in the right direction,” she said. “We’ve had some great leadership with these girls and we hope to continue that right into the fall.”
