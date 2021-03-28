PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lodi cancels remaining games due to COVID-19 quarantine

The pain of having a season end isn't foreign to sports.

An added wrinkle this year has been the aspect of COVID-19 playing a hand in cutting teams' respective campaigns to an abrupt halt, rather than the outcome of an actual game.

The Lodi prep volleyball team joined the ranks of those closing out their season without an added tally in the loss column. According to Lodi athletic director Sue Meffert, the Blue Devils have been forced to shut down for the rest of the season due to a COVID-19 induced quarantine.

The Blue Devils last played on March 23 against Columbus, suffering a 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 sweep at the hands of the Cardinals. Lodi, whose final games of the season against New Glarus, Wisconsin Heights and Poynette, ends the season with a 4-4 record, including 4-3 in Capitol Conference play.

Along with the regular season, the Blue Devils will be unable to compete in the WIAA's alternate fall postseason. Lodi, which slotted into a Division 1 regional with DeForest, Middleton and Waunakee, will not have enough practices in to be able to compete before the regional tournament on April 10, according to Meffert.

