PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lodi sweeps Cambridge, Poynette can't keep up with Belleville

The Lodi volleyball team kept rolling as it notched back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a road sweep over Cambridge on Saturday in a Capitol Conference match.

Junior Sam Klann had 10 kills and three blocks while sophomore Hope Hesselberg dished out 12 assists in the Blue Devils first sweep of the season.

Lodi, coming off a 3-1 win over Belleville on Thursday, got off to a good start, scratching out 25-17 wins in the first and second sets for a quick 2-0 lead. Looking to avoid a fourth set, the Blue Devils (4-3, 4-2 Capitol) edged out a 25-21 win over the Blue Jays to cap off the sweep.

Junior Dylan Harrington had eight aces and seven digs, while senior Zhu Lan Ness tallied a match-high 16 digs and added five aces to help lead Lodi. Junior Taylor Stenklyft and senior Summer Hausz each had four kills while the former added five assists and a block to lead the Blue Jays.

The Blue Devils return to action on Tuesday when it hosts rival Columbus. The Cardinals grinded out a 3-2 win in five sets over the Blue Devils in their first meeting on March 4.

