PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette grinds out first sweep of season over New Glarus

It was the Glarner Knights’ final lead of the night however as Yelk took over with three of the final four Pumas points, including the game winner after a Poynette service error for the 25-23 win.

“We just had to not think about what they were doing; stay calm on our end, focus on how we can keep them on defense and just go for the kill,” Yelk said.

The Pumas put that persistence on display earlier in the second set as they again needed to rally past the Knights’ advances. After leading by as many as four at 13-9 following a tip kill from junior Aubrey Chalgren, Poynette allowed New Glarus to go on a 10-3 run, including a pair of Mellenberger kills, for a 19-16 lead.

The final surge belonged to the Pumas though as they proceeded to close the set on a 9-2 run. Poynette was aided by some New Glarus errors, but got a kill from senior Peyton Kingsland and aces from Romack and senior Kaitlyn Priske, with the latter’s being the final point of the set.

“The girls really did a great job of staying positive; even though we were down on the scoreboard, they were never down,” Hutchinson said.