PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette, Montello each drop tight affairs

Like the Pumas, Montello has gotten off to a good start this season with some tight victories.

The Hilltoppers were in another seesaw affair on Friday but likewise, fell short in a 3-2 defeat against Princeton/Green Lake in a Trailways Conference affair. Junior Amaya Fluker had 13 kills and six blocks, while senior Abby Bond dished out 38 assists in the Toppers’ first loss of the season.

The pair of Trailways West foes were separated by six points or fewer in every set, including a pair that went to extra points, each going to the Hilltoppers. The Tiger Sharks (3-0) took the opening set 25-19 before Montello responded with a 27-25 win in the second.

Princeton/Green Lake edged back in front with a 25-22 win in the third before Montello countered right back, grinding out a 28-26 victory in the fourth set to force a decisive fifth. Again, the foes went down to the wire but ultimately the Tiger Sharks won out behind a 15-13 victory.

Alongside Fluker, senior Emme Urbaniak and junior Nellie Kendall each had 12 kills, senior Faye Hawley had 30 digs and four Toppers each had a pair of aces.

Montello (3-1) will look to get right back into the win column on Monday when it travels to Madison Country Day.

