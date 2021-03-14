PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette, Montello each drop tight affairs

So far this season, the Poynette volleyball team has been in almost exclusively knockdown, drag ‘em out matches with three going to five sets.
The Pumas were another tight affair Saturday but came out on the short end of a 3-0 sweep against Evansville in a non-conference tilt. Senior Jessica Bruchs notched 14 assists and senior Peyton Kingsland tallied a team-high eight kills in the Pumas’ loss.
Poynette (3-2) traded punches with the Blue Devils throughout the first set with Evansville ultimate grinding out a 25-23 win. The Pumas got off to a strong start in the middle stanza, rattling off an opening 8-2 run.
Evansville (4-2) responded however, sparked by a kill from Mari Tinajero, and the Blue Devils rallied for another two-point victory. Things went down to the wire again in the third but the Pumas faded away in a 25-18 loss in a spirited defeat.
Tinajer and Maria Messling each had a dozen kills for the Blue Devils, while Adison Etringer had 30 assists and Laura Bettenhausen notched 23 digs. Junior Liv Radewan had four aces and junior Leah Hutchinson added three blocks for the Pumas, who got four kills from junior Rachel Yelk.
Poynette returns to action on Monday as it welcomes New Glarus before the Pumas head to rival Lodi on Tuesday.
Hilltoppers tipped by Tiger Sharks
Like the Pumas, Montello has gotten off to a good start this season with some tight victories.
The Hilltoppers were in another seesaw affair on Friday but likewise, fell short in a 3-2 defeat against Princeton/Green Lake in a Trailways Conference affair. Junior Amaya Fluker had 13 kills and six blocks, while senior Abby Bond dished out 38 assists in the Toppers’ first loss of the season.
The pair of Trailways West foes were separated by six points or fewer in every set, including a pair that went to extra points, each going to the Hilltoppers. The Tiger Sharks (3-0) took the opening set 25-19 before Montello responded with a 27-25 win in the second.
Princeton/Green Lake edged back in front with a 25-22 win in the third before Montello countered right back, grinding out a 28-26 victory in the fourth set to force a decisive fifth. Again, the foes went down to the wire but ultimately the Tiger Sharks won out behind a 15-13 victory.
Alongside Fluker, senior Emme Urbaniak and junior Nellie Kendall each had 12 kills, senior Faye Hawley had 30 digs and four Toppers each had a pair of aces.
Montello (3-1) will look to get right back into the win column on Monday when it travels to Madison Country Day.