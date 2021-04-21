PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette's Yelk, Lodi's Ness lead area All-Capitol Conference picks

The alternate fall season was a breakout campaign for the Poynette volleyball team.
The Pumas captured a share of the Capitol Conference spring title, their first since 1983, and also reached the WIAA Division 2 sectionals after winning the program’s first regional championship in at least two decades.
One of the big reasons behind Poynette’s resurgence was Rachel Yelk. The junior outside hitter was recently rewarded for her efforts by being named to the All-Capitol Conference First Team.
Yelk was among a half-dozen area honorees, including Lodi senior Zhu Lan Ness, a fellow first-team selection. Columbus senior libero Hannah Fox was named the league’s Player of the Year and one of two unanimous first-team selections alongside New Glarus sophomore Grace Nommensen.
Wisconsin Heights juniors Kylee Doherty and Daryn Schaefer rounded out the league’s top team along with Belleville junior Ava Foley.
Yelk did a little bit of everything in helping the Pumas to an 8-7 record, including 6-3 in Capitol Conference play. Despite finishing with the second-most wins in the league behind Columbus (8-4), the Pumas and Cardinals split the league championship with matching .667 win percentages.
Poynette’s attack was driven by Yelk's team-high 143 kills. She also led the Pumas with 35 aces and added 142 digs to go along with 11 blocks. Yelk finished her season with 12 kills in the Pumas' season-ending 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 loss to Laconia in a Div. 2 sectional semifinal.
Ness played a pivotal role in the Blue Devils' backrow while helping Lodi to a 4-4 record, including 4-3 in league play. The libero racked up a team-high 119 digs and tied for second on the team with 18 service aces.
While she didn’t pile up the attacking numbers, Ness tallied a team-high 213 service receptions while helping set up the Blue Devils’ bevy of hitters. Ness only committed 28 errors and averaged 6.7 receptions per set and 26.6 receptions per match for Lodi, which ended its season early due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Along with the pair of first-team honorees, the Pumas and Blue Devils combined for three second-team selections in Poynette juniors Leah Hutchinson and Liv Radewan, as well as Lodi junior Sam Klann.
Hutchinson provided a great secondary punch alongside Yelk as the Pumas' middle blocker had 112 kills to go along with a team-high 20 blocks. On the other hand, Radewan was crucial in the backrow, collecting 296 digs and finishing second on the team with 30 aces while playing libero.
Klann was the main beneficiary of Ness’ serve reception success. The middle blocker led the Blue Devils with 67 kills and 17 blocks. She finished her season with a .419 kill percentage and a .225 hitting percentage.
Rounding out the honorees was Poynette senior Jessica Bruchs, who earned honorable mention all-league honors. The setter dished out a team-high 206 assists in her final season and added another capable arm to Poynette’s arsenal of hitters.