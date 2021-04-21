PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette's Yelk, Lodi's Ness lead area All-Capitol Conference picks

The alternate fall season was a breakout campaign for the Poynette volleyball team.

The Pumas captured a share of the Capitol Conference spring title, their first since 1983, and also reached the WIAA Division 2 sectionals after winning the program’s first regional championship in at least two decades.

One of the big reasons behind Poynette’s resurgence was Rachel Yelk. The junior outside hitter was recently rewarded for her efforts by being named to the All-Capitol Conference First Team.

Yelk was among a half-dozen area honorees, including Lodi senior Zhu Lan Ness, a fellow first-team selection. Columbus senior libero Hannah Fox was named the league’s Player of the Year and one of two unanimous first-team selections alongside New Glarus sophomore Grace Nommensen.

Wisconsin Heights juniors Kylee Doherty and Daryn Schaefer rounded out the league’s top team along with Belleville junior Ava Foley.

Yelk did a little bit of everything in helping the Pumas to an 8-7 record, including 6-3 in Capitol Conference play. Despite finishing with the second-most wins in the league behind Columbus (8-4), the Pumas and Cardinals split the league championship with matching .667 win percentages.