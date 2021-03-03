PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Poynette, Lodi, Montello each notch season-opening wins

After being delayed to the alternate fall season, dropping the first two sets of its season opener against Belleville wasn’t on the cards for the Poynette volleyball team.
The Pumas quickly got back on their feet however, rallying past the Wildcats for a season-opening win in five sets of their Capitol Conference tilt. Junior Rachel Yelk paced Poynette with 15 kills and two blocks, while junior Liv Radewan added 15 digs and six aces in the win.
It was a difficult start for Poynette as it dropped the opening two sets, 25-23 and 25-6. Following the second set drubbing however, the Pumas scratched out 25-18 and 25-21 wins in the third and fourth to force a fifth set, which they went on to win in extra points, 19-17.
Along with Yelk and Radewan, senior Jessica Bruchs dished out 13 assists while Leah Hutchinson notched 10 kills.
Blue Devils rally by Blue Jays
Like their Capitol North rival, Lodi needed to rally in its Capitol Conference opener against Cambridge as the Blue Devils edged out a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.
The duo of juniors Dylann Harrington and Sam Klann led the way with 13 and 12 kills, respectively, while the former led Lodi with 15 digs. After trading the first two sets, Cambridge gutted out a 26-24 win over Lodi to seize a 2-1 lead.
The Blue Devils re-centered however, taking the fourth set 25-20 before pulling out a 15-11 win to cap off their comeback. Hope Hesselberg had 22 assists and a block, while Sam Edge had 17 assists and two aces, and Zhu Lan Ness and Taylor Ripp each notched nine digs apiece.
Hilltoppers ride fast start by Challengers
Montello kicked its season off on a high note Tuesday night, building off a fast start to notch a 25-13, 25-14, 9-25, 25-18 win over Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in a Trailways Conference match at Montello High School.
Amaya Fluker led the way for the Hilltoppers with a team-high nine kills with four blocks and four aces. Abby Bond racked up 20 assists, Emme Urbaniak recorded six kills and five aces, and Faye Hawley tallied 20 digs.