PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Poynette, Lodi, Montello each notch season-opening wins

After being delayed to the alternate fall season, dropping the first two sets of its season opener against Belleville wasn’t on the cards for the Poynette volleyball team.

The Pumas quickly got back on their feet however, rallying past the Wildcats for a season-opening win in five sets of their Capitol Conference tilt. Junior Rachel Yelk paced Poynette with 15 kills and two blocks, while junior Liv Radewan added 15 digs and six aces in the win.

It was a difficult start for Poynette as it dropped the opening two sets, 25-23 and 25-6. Following the second set drubbing however, the Pumas scratched out 25-18 and 25-21 wins in the third and fourth to force a fifth set, which they went on to win in extra points, 19-17.

Along with Yelk and Radewan, senior Jessica Bruchs dished out 13 assists while Leah Hutchinson notched 10 kills.

Blue Devils rally by Blue Jays

Like their Capitol North rival, Lodi needed to rally in its Capitol Conference opener against Cambridge as the Blue Devils edged out a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.