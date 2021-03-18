PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Poynette, Lodi, Montello each scratch out 3-1 victories

After holding on in five sets over rival Lodi for its first series win since 2008 on Tuesday — its fourth five-set win this season — the Poynette volleyball team wrapped things up early on Thursday.
The Pumas took the opening two sets and following a third-set defeat, slammed the door shut on New Glarus for a 3-1 road win in a Capitol Conference tilt. Junior Rachel Yelk tallied a match-high 15 kills and seven aces as the Pumas picked up their fifth win of the season.
After a pair of sets went to extra points against the Blue Devils, Poynette narrowly avoided them in both the first and second set against the Glarner Knights, scratching out a pair of 25-22 wins. New Glarus answered back with a 25-17 win in the third but the Pumas kept things from going to a decisive fifth set as they pulled away for a 25-18 win in the fourth stanza.
Junior Emma Romack dished out 17 assists, junior Liv Radewan had 28 digs and senior Peyton Kingsland tallied 14 digs and six kills to help aid the Pumas. Grace Nommensen had 14 kills, 14 assists and four aces to lead the Glarner Knights.
Poynette, which had won all of its previous matches in five sets, moved to 5-2 overall and league leading 5-1 in conference play ahead of Saturday’s tilt against Belleville.
POYNETTE 3, NEW GLARUS 1
Poynette;25;25;17;25
New Glarus;22;22;25;18
POYNETTE (leaders) — Kills: Yelk 15, Kingsland 6. Assists: Romack 17. Aces: Yelk 7. Digs: Radewan 28, Kingsland 14.
NEW GLARUS — Kills: Nommensen 14, Marty 5, Tollakson 4. Assists: Schadewalt 16, Nommensen 14. Aces: Nommensen 4, Tollakson 4. Digs: Bainbridge 13, Marty 9.
Blue Devils bounce back vs. Wildcats
After its first loss to the Pumas in 24 tries, Lodi wasted little time getting back into the win column with a 3-1 win over Belleville in a Capitol Conference match at Lodi High School.
Juniors Holly Jelinek and Sam Klann each had eight kills and two blocks, while sophomore Hope Hesselberg dished out 14 assists in the win for Lodi.
After dropping the first two sets against the pumas on Tuesday, the Blue Devils swept the opening two sets against the Wildcats, eking out a 25-19 win in the first and a 25-23 win in the second. Belleville stayed alive with a 25-20 win in the third, but Lodi made sure the close the door, grinding out a 25-22 win in the fourth.
Coupled with the top trio, senior Zhu Lan Ness had 15 digs and four aces, while junior Dylann Harrington notched 13 digs and three aces. Callie Smith had nine kills while Josey Latorre tallied 12 assists to lead Belleville.
Lodi (3-3, 3-2 Capitol Conference) returns to action on Saturday as it heads to Cambridge. The Blue Devils edged out a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays in the teams’ first meeting on March 2.
LODI 3, BELLEVILLE 1
Belleville;19;23;25;22
Lodi;25;25;20;25
BELLEVILLE (leaders) — Kills: Smith 9, Everson 8. Assists: Latorre 12, Edge 5. Blocks: Everson 8, Smith 3. Aces: Humke 3, Foley 2. Digs: Humke 14, Foley 14.
LODI — Kills: Jelinek 8, Klann 8. Assists: Hesselberg 14, Edge 11. Blocks: Klann 2, Edge 2, Jelinek 2. Aces: Ness 4, Harrington 3. Digs: Ness 15, Harrington 13.
Hilltoppers continue to lead Trailways
Montello continued its hot start to the alternate fall season as the Hilltoppers grinded out a 3-1 win over Orfordville Parkview in a Trailways Conference match on Tuesday at Montello High School.
Senior Emme Urbaniak had 16 kills, 31 digs and two aces, while senior Abby Bond racked up 46 assists and a pair of aces to help Montello move to 5-1 on the year, including 4-1 in league play.
Montello edged out a 25-23 win in the opening set before holding off the Vikings, 25-19, in the second for a quick 2-0 lead. Parkview came back with a big response in the third with a 25-13 win, but couldn’t force a fifth as the Toppers avoided a decisive set with a 25-22 victory.
Senior Faye Hawley racked up 45 digs while juniors Amaya Fluker and Nellie Kendall added 13 and 12 kills, respectively, for the Toppers. Jenna Olin accounted for 63 assists and Rachel Hammes had 11 kills, while Kylie Redman had 20 digs to lead the Vikings.
Montello, who sits atop the Trailways, travels to Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Monday.
MONTELLO 3, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 1
Orfordville Parkview;23;19;25;22
Montello;25;25;13;25
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW (leaders) — Kills: Hammes 11. Assists: Olin 63. Blocks: Cox, Hammes 2. Aces: Olin 5. Digs: Redman 20, Hammes 18.
MONTELLO — Kills: Urbaniak 16, Fluker 13, Kendall 12. Assists: Bond 46. Blocks: Kendall 2. Aces: Bond, Calnin, Urbaniak 2. Digs: Hawley 45, Urbaniak 31, Gardner 19.