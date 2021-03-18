PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Poynette, Lodi, Montello each scratch out 3-1 victories

After holding on in five sets over rival Lodi for its first series win since 2008 on Tuesday — its fourth five-set win this season — the Poynette volleyball team wrapped things up early on Thursday.

The Pumas took the opening two sets and following a third-set defeat, slammed the door shut on New Glarus for a 3-1 road win in a Capitol Conference tilt. Junior Rachel Yelk tallied a match-high 15 kills and seven aces as the Pumas picked up their fifth win of the season.

After a pair of sets went to extra points against the Blue Devils, Poynette narrowly avoided them in both the first and second set against the Glarner Knights, scratching out a pair of 25-22 wins. New Glarus answered back with a 25-17 win in the third but the Pumas kept things from going to a decisive fifth set as they pulled away for a 25-18 win in the fourth stanza.

Junior Emma Romack dished out 17 assists, junior Liv Radewan had 28 digs and senior Peyton Kingsland tallied 14 digs and six kills to help aid the Pumas. Grace Nommensen had 14 kills, 14 assists and four aces to lead the Glarner Knights.

Poynette, which had won all of its previous matches in five sets, moved to 5-2 overall and league leading 5-1 in conference play ahead of Saturday’s tilt against Belleville.