PREP WRESTLING: Lodi tops Janesville Craig late, 41-36, in second test of independent season

LODI — For the first time since 1993, someone other than the Lodi wrestling team will be crowned as Capitol Conference champion this winter.

With the COVID-19 pandemic shrinking the number of matches each school is allotted this winter, including no multi-team meets, coupled with the smaller nature of other Capitol Conference teams, the Blue Devils have ventured out on their own this season.

For head coach Cody Endres and the rest of his staff, the decision was an easy one to make.

“As coaches we talked about it at the beginning of the season like, ‘What do we want to do? Do we want to stay in conference and have an opportunity to win conference again, or do we want to take care of the guys on the team this year and make sure they get matches?’” he said.

“It was pretty much a no-brainer; we have to take care of the guys here. Opportunities are pretty limited, but when we can have them it’s important we get those in.”

With a strictly independent schedule, the perennial Div. 2 state representatives are out to test themselves against some stiff competition.