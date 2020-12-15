PREP WRESTLING: Lodi tops Janesville Craig late, 41-36, in second test of independent season

LODI — For the first time since 1993, someone other than the Lodi wrestling team will be crowned as Capitol Conference champion this winter.
With the COVID-19 pandemic shrinking the number of matches each school is allotted this winter, including no multi-team meets, coupled with the smaller nature of other Capitol Conference teams, the Blue Devils have ventured out on their own this season.
For head coach Cody Endres and the rest of his staff, the decision was an easy one to make.
“As coaches we talked about it at the beginning of the season like, ‘What do we want to do? Do we want to stay in conference and have an opportunity to win conference again, or do we want to take care of the guys on the team this year and make sure they get matches?’” he said.
“It was pretty much a no-brainer; we have to take care of the guys here. Opportunities are pretty limited, but when we can have them it’s important we get those in.”
With a strictly independent schedule, the perennial Div. 2 state representatives are out to test themselves against some stiff competition.
The Blue Devils, who fell to Janesville Parker, 40-36, on Dec. 8, edged out a 41-36 win over the Vikings’ crosstown rival Janesville Craig for their win of the season on Tuesday night. The Cougars, a constant challenger in the Big Eight Conference title race, are just the second test on Lodi’s docket this winter.
Coupled with the pair of Janesville foes, Lodi will host Rock Valley title contender Jefferson next Tuesday. The Blue Devils will also welcome on-the-rise Columbia County foe Portage, and Watertown Luther Prep, as well as make a trip to Div. 3 state power Mineral Point later on this season.
While that makes up a rather daunting list of adversaries, Endres said the top objective for the Blue Devils this season was just getting matches, plain and simple.
“We just wanted to get matches, with respectable programs, and we feel very glad that we did that. A lot of the teams have full varsity lineups, full JV lineups,” he said.
That hasn’t necessarily been the case through their first two meets. The Blue Devils are currently without “over half our lineup,” according to Endres. However, both Parker and Craig had limited rosters of their own.
In all, only nine varsity matches were held in between the Blue Devils and Cougars, with the latter scratching out six wins of the own. Lodi was the benefactor of four forfeits however, and got wins when it needed it the most.
In what proved to be the final match of the night, freshman Evan Clary delivered the knockout blow for the Blue Devils by earning a pin over Craig freshman Andre Dozier at 120 pounds. Clary controlled the match throughout, taking an 8-0 lead into the second period before stretching the advantage to 11-0.
Starting the third period down, Clary notched a quick reversal and ultimately worked Dozier over for a pin in 4 minutes, 51 seconds. The victory cut the Cougars lead to 36-29 and Craig forfeited the final two matches to hand Lodi the win.
“We knew we had a forfeit up top and they had some forfeits down low, so it was going to come down to that match and he went out, dominated the guy and got the win,” Endres said.
Alongside Clary, Lodi picked up wins from freshman Mason Lane at 145 pounds and sophomore Zane Licht at 160. Lane motored to his second pin of the season over Craig’s Cody Johnson, sticking the Cougars junior in 2:10. Meanwhile, Licht kept his foot on gas throughout to against Craig junior Andrew Craddick, cruising to a 15-0 technical fall for an 11-6 lead through four matches.
The Cougars went on the attack from there, winning the next five matches, including four straight pins from 170 to 220. Craig had a decided experience advantage during the run with three seniors and a junior taking on four Lodi underclassmen — two sophomores and freshmen apiece.
Along with the four pins, Lodi dropped a pair of hard fought decisions. Junior Dean Finney was edged out 7-3 by Craig’s Hunter Klietz at 138. Sophomore Evan Stevenson was clipped by Craig’s Tobias Spieth, 8-3, at 152.
Even in defeat, Endres lauded the pair of improving from the loss to the Vikings.
“If we see that much improvement, week to week, throughout the course of the season, we’re really going to jump levels,” he said.
Gaining that experience is chief among Endres’ goals for the Blue Devils this season. Underclassmen have been a regular fixture in the Lodi lineup so far with only two upperclassmen wrestling in each of the Blue Devils’ first two duals.
And with just one senior on this year’s team, the future could look even brighter as the season wears on.
“We bring everybody back and this year is a huge stepping stone for what it could look like next year,” Endres said.
LODI 41, JANESVILLE CRAIG 36
138 pounds: Klietz, JC, dec. Finney, 7-3. 145: Lane, L, pinned Johnson, 2:10. 152: Speth, JC, dec. Stevenson, 8-3. 160: Licht, L, tfall Craddick, 4:55. 170: Ryan, JC, pinned Long, 1:19. 182: Mullen, JC, pinned Tritt, 1:32. 195: Smith, JC, pinned Bowman, 1:18. 220: Hopkins, JC, pinned Krueger, 1:18. 120: Clary, L, pinned Dozier, 4:51. 106, 113, 126, 132: Lodi received forfeit. 285: Janesville Craig received forfeit.
