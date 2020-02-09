PREP WRESTLING: Rivals Lodi, Poynette combine for 10 champs at Capitol Conference Tournament

The Lodi wrestling team has long been the king of the Capitol Conference, winning 27 consecutive league titles.
The Blue Devils bumped that number up to 28 Saturday with another dominating performance at the Capitol Conference Tournament at Belleville High School. Lodi crowned eight champions en route to 328.5 points, while Marshall (178) and Waterloo (171) rounded out the top-three.
Rival Poynette finished narrowly out of the top-three with 157 points in fourth place as the Pumas crowned a pair of champions.
Leading the way for Lodi was the trio of sophomore Chandler Curtis and seniors Colton Nicolay and Sawyer Helmbrecht. All three pins en route to titles at 106, 120, 152 and 170 pounds.
Curtis, ranked No. 5 at 126 in Division 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com rankings, dropped down a weight class and cruised to three first-period pins, totaling 2 minutes, 4 seconds of action, to run his record to 27-8. Nicolay, No. 8 at 152, also had a pair of first-period pins at 152 to improve to 26-11 and Helmbrecht, No. 7 at 160, also stuck a pair of opponents in the first period to move to 28-2
Poynette’s Cash Stewart and Gunnar Hamre also cruised to individual titles for the Pumas at 126 and 138.
Stewart, ranked No. 2 at 120 pounds in Div. 3, jumped up a weight class and continued to flex his muscles. The sophomore opened his day with a pair of pins before rolling to a 15-0 tech fall over Lodi sophomore Dean Finney in the championship match to capture a second consecutive title and improve to 35-1 on the season.
Hamre was just as dominant on his way to capturing gold in his Capitol Conference tournament debut. The Pumas freshman, ranked No. 7 at 138, cruised to three pins, including over Cambridge’s Landin Reed in 1 minute, 59 seconds in the championship match to run his record on the year to 36-1.
Along with the Blue Devils’ leading trio, sophomore Parker Heinz (29-9), ranked No. 4 at 106, freshman Owen Breunig and sophomore Wyatt Ripp (20-9) each notched two pins to win titles at 106, 113 and 285. Rounding out the Lodi champions were senior Ben Simplot (21-11) and sophomore Brock Beyer at 182 and 195.
Finney and seniors Zach Potter (12-3) and Bryce James each finished second at 126, 145 and 220 , while senior Jack Hansen (19-14) finished third at 160.
Behind their top duo, the Pumas had three wrestlers finish as runners-up. Freshman Isaiah Gauer and sophomore Aiden Pinheiro took second at 106 and 113 pounds, suffering pins to Heinz and Breunig in their championship matches.
Freshman James Amacher held his own against Belleville co-op’s Joe Quaglia in the championship match at 132, but ultimately dropped a 2-0 decision to the Raiders junior, ranked No. 12 at 132 in Div. 2. Sophomore Owen Bahr added a fourth place finish at 145 while junior Kyle Attoe finished fifth at 152 and senior Gwen Golueke took seventh at 120.
Lodi will look to contend for another regional title next Saturday when it travels to the Div. 2 Jefferson regional, while Poynette will compete in the Div. 3 Johnson Creek regional.
