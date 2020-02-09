PREP WRESTLING: Rivals Lodi, Poynette combine for 10 champs at Capitol Conference Tournament

The Lodi wrestling team has long been the king of the Capitol Conference, winning 27 consecutive league titles.

The Blue Devils bumped that number up to 28 Saturday with another dominating performance at the Capitol Conference Tournament at Belleville High School. Lodi crowned eight champions en route to 328.5 points, while Marshall (178) and Waterloo (171) rounded out the top-three.

Rival Poynette finished narrowly out of the top-three with 157 points in fourth place as the Pumas crowned a pair of champions.

Leading the way for Lodi was the trio of sophomore Chandler Curtis and seniors Colton Nicolay and Sawyer Helmbrecht. All three pins en route to titles at 106, 120, 152 and 170 pounds.

Curtis, ranked No. 5 at 126 in Division 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com rankings, dropped down a weight class and cruised to three first-period pins, totaling 2 minutes, 4 seconds of action, to run his record to 27-8. Nicolay, No. 8 at 152, also had a pair of first-period pins at 152 to improve to 26-11 and Helmbrecht, No. 7 at 160, also stuck a pair of opponents in the first period to move to 28-2

Poynette’s Cash Stewart and Gunnar Hamre also cruised to individual titles for the Pumas at 126 and 138.

