AREA BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Royall girls fend off Westby, stretch win streak to seven

Despite Christmas being over, the Royall girls basketball team continued its cheerful start to the season on Monday as the Panthers knocked off Westby, 46-39, in its opening game of the Royall Holiday Tournament.

Royall, winners of seven straight, raced out of the gates as the Panthers doubled up the Norse at halftime, 34-17, for a commanding lead. The early advantage proved to be crucial as Westby came thundering back over the final 18 minutes.

The Norse caged the Panthers for just 12 points in the second half and got as close as seven, but couldn’t fully erase Royall’s halftime lead. The Panthers (7-1) looked to stay hot on Wednesday against Mauston, but the game didn’t finish in time for this edition of the Star-Times.

Slow second half sinks Golden Eagles

The Mauston boys basketball team has cooled off since its unbeaten start, dropping each of its last three games.

That losing skid reached four on Tuesday as a poor start to the second half caged the Golden Eagles in a 62-40 non-conference loss to Holmen. Mauston hung right with the Vikings throughout the first half, trailing just 28-22 at the intermission.