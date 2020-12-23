AREA BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Defense lifts Royall to wins over Kickapoo, Hillsboro

The Royall prep boys basketball team held both of its opponents below 40 points in the past week.

The Panthers' defense carried them to a 39-35 home win over Kickapoo on Dec. 17 and a 48-31 win at Hillsboro on Tuesday.

Royall (4-2), which has won four of its last five games, has recently done enough on the offensive end of the floor to come out on top. The Panthers are averaging 48.5 points per game in wins and just 26.0 points per game in losses.

The Panthers showcased their offensive balance against Kickapoo (2-4). Bryce Gruen scored a team-high 11 points, while Max Benish added 10, Brady Uppena had nine, Zephyr Turner had eight and Gabe Keenan chipped in one.

In the Hillsboro (2-5) game, Royall allowed a season-low 31 points while also holding Hillsboro below 39 points for the first time this season. Hayden Stahlke's 12 points made him the lone Tiger to score in double figures.

Lancaster 72, Mauston 52

Mauston gave up a season-high 72 points in Monday's 72-52 home loss to Lancaster.

The Golden Eagles trailed 33-24 at halftime and couldn't mount a second-half run.