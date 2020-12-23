AREA BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Defense lifts Royall to wins over Kickapoo, Hillsboro

The Royall prep boys basketball team held both of its opponents below 40 points in the past week.
The Panthers' defense carried them to a 39-35 home win over Kickapoo on Dec. 17 and a 48-31 win at Hillsboro on Tuesday.
Royall (4-2), which has won four of its last five games, has recently done enough on the offensive end of the floor to come out on top. The Panthers are averaging 48.5 points per game in wins and just 26.0 points per game in losses.
The Panthers showcased their offensive balance against Kickapoo (2-4). Bryce Gruen scored a team-high 11 points, while Max Benish added 10, Brady Uppena had nine, Zephyr Turner had eight and Gabe Keenan chipped in one.
In the Hillsboro (2-5) game, Royall allowed a season-low 31 points while also holding Hillsboro below 39 points for the first time this season. Hayden Stahlke's 12 points made him the lone Tiger to score in double figures.
Lancaster 72, Mauston 52
Mauston gave up a season-high 72 points in Monday's 72-52 home loss to Lancaster.
The Golden Eagles trailed 33-24 at halftime and couldn't mount a second-half run.
Mauston's Spenser Lehman made four 3-pointers on the way to scoring a team-high 15 points. Kraig Armstrong (11 points) and Brock Massey (10) also scored in double figures.
Lancaster's Hayden Knapp scored a game-high 25 points. DJ Kelley added 17 points.
Sparta 60, Mauston 53
Massey scored 20 points and Lehman added 15, but it wasn't enough in Tuesday's 60-53 home loss to Sparta that dropped Mauston to .500.
The teams were tied at 25 at halftime, but the Golden Eagles (3-3) wilted down the stretch to lose their third straight game. Mauston is scoring 51.0 points per game during the losing streak after averaging 66.3 points per game in a 3-0 start.
Sparta (1-4) senior Brian Sanchez scored a team-high 16 points, while Tamarrein Henderson added 14 points and Thomas Laufenberg chipped in 10.
Coulee Christian/Providence 82, New Lisbon 81
New Lisbon's Nikita Shankle scored 38 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, but the Rockets couldn't hang on to a 42-36 halftime lead in an 82-81 loss at Coulee Christian/Providence (1-0).
The Rockets put up some big numbers, nearly doubling their season average of 45.3 points per game through their first three games. TJ Oens added 22 points and nine rebounds, while Lucas Vercimak had 15 points and eight rebounds, Ashton Pfaff had three points, 15 assists, six rebounds and three steals, and Jon Olson had three points, six rebounds and four assists.
Iowa-Grant 90, New Lisbon 68
Shankle and Oens each put up 20-plus points in Monday's 90-68 loss at Iowa-Grant (2-3).
Shankle tallied 24 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and three assists; Oens had 20 points and eight rebounds; and Vercimak added 10 points and five rebounds.
New Lisbon 83, Wonewoc-Center 51
The Rockets got in the win column thanks to another explosive fofensive performance Tuesday night.
New Lisbon (1-5) scored a season-high 83 points, hitting the 80-point mark for the second time in six days. The Rockets are averaging 61.3 points per game, including 77.3 in the last three.
Shankle led the way again, scoring a game-high 19 points in a balanced effort that also saw Oens (15) Ethan Dvorak (12), Pfaff (11), Vercimak (10) and Jon Olson (9) score at least nine points.
Wonewoc-Center's Lance Thayer and Ashton Spencer scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Wonewoc-Center (2-4).