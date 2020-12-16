AREA BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Mauston suffers first loss, Royall keeps rolling

After grinding out a trio of victories to open the season, the Mauston boys basketball finally get clipped on Tuesday night.
A poor first half sent the Golden Eagles into the break trailing by 13 points and they could never recover, suffering a 55-38 non-conference loss to La Crosse Aquinas. Freshman Brock Massey scored a team-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Mauston, who was without leading scorer Adon Saylor due to a suspension.
Massey helped the Golden Eagles claw out of their 26-13 halftime hole as Mauston pulled within 38-30 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left to play. The Blugolds quickly swung momentum back in their favor however. Quinn Miskowski, who had a game-high 22 points, and Will Skemp connected on 3-pointers on consecutive Aquinas possessions to stretch the lead back to double-figures and the Blugolds pulled away from there.
Massey was the lone Mauston scorer in double-figures as sophomore Keith Hayes added eight points and junior Spenser Lehman chipped in six.
Before falling to the Blugolds, Mauston (3-1) grinded out a 69-65 win over on Dec. 10. The Golden Eagles took a 34-29 lead into halftime and down the stretch were able to cage the Tigers for the four-point win.
Saylor came up big for Mauston scoring a game-high 27 points in a balanced, back-and-forth battle. Massey (12), senior Kraig Armstrong (11) and Lehman (10) each hit double-digits for the Golden Eagles, while Hillsboro had a trio of double-digit scorers led by freshman Isaiah Stokes’ 14 points.
Mauston faces another stiff test on Friday when it travels to Mississippi Valley Conference title hopeful Tomah (6-0).
Panthers rip down Rockets
Royall picked up its second consecutive win and stayed atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference with a 51-36 win over New Lisbon on Dec. 11.
The Panthers caught fire in the first half as they took a 31-18 lead into halftime and traded punches with the Rockets over the course of the second half. Bryce Gruen led the way for Royall with a game-high 19 points, while senior Zephyr Turner (12) and sophomore Brady Uppena (11) also hit double-figures.
Sophomore Nikita Shankle led the way for the Rockets scoring a team-high 15 points, while sophomore Ashton Pfaff also broke double-digits with 11.
Wolves claw past Falcons
Behind the two-headed monster of senior Lance Thayer and junior Ashton Spencer, Wonewoc-Center got back in the win column on Dec. 11, pulling away for a 57-47 win over Brookwood in SBC action.
The Falcons took a three-point lead into halftime but it was no match for the Wolves as they grounded the birds, 35-22, over the final 18 minutes. Spencer scored a game-high 21 points while Thayer added 20. Senior Kaden Sprotte added nine points for the Wolves, who could keep pace in an 85-29 romp at the hands of Bangor on Monday.
Royall is set to welcome Kickapoo on Thursday, while New Lisbon will head to West Salem for a non-conference clash against Coulee Christian. Meanwhile, Wonewoc-Center will host Riverdale on Friday.
