AREA BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Mauston suffers first loss, Royall keeps rolling

After grinding out a trio of victories to open the season, the Mauston boys basketball finally get clipped on Tuesday night.

A poor first half sent the Golden Eagles into the break trailing by 13 points and they could never recover, suffering a 55-38 non-conference loss to La Crosse Aquinas. Freshman Brock Massey scored a team-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Mauston, who was without leading scorer Adon Saylor due to a suspension.

Massey helped the Golden Eagles claw out of their 26-13 halftime hole as Mauston pulled within 38-30 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left to play. The Blugolds quickly swung momentum back in their favor however. Quinn Miskowski, who had a game-high 22 points, and Will Skemp connected on 3-pointers on consecutive Aquinas possessions to stretch the lead back to double-figures and the Blugolds pulled away from there.

Massey was the lone Mauston scorer in double-figures as sophomore Keith Hayes added eight points and junior Spenser Lehman chipped in six.

Before falling to the Blugolds, Mauston (3-1) grinded out a 69-65 win over on Dec. 10. The Golden Eagles took a 34-29 lead into halftime and down the stretch were able to cage the Tigers for the four-point win.