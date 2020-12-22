AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Royall beats Ithaca for sixth straight win

Royall won its sixth straight game with a dominant 74-30 road victory over Ithaca on Friday.

The Panthers (6-1) built up a 33-12 halftime lead and went on to win their fourth consecutive game by at least 30 points. The 44-point margin of victory was their third-highest of the season, trailing a 79-19 win at New Lisbon on Dec. 10 and a 74-27 win at Brookwood on Dec. 14.

Four Panthers finished in double figures, led by Emma Gruen's 21 points on 9-of-24 shooting. The senior added six steals and five rebounds, while Marah Gruen added 12 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists; Tenley Wopat had 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals; and Jessica Brueggeman had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Westfield 81, Mauston 17

Mauston gave up a season-high 81 points in Friday's 81-17 home loss to Westfield.

The Golden Eagles (0-8) were never in it, as Westfield (7-2) took a 59-4 lead into halftime. The Pioneers 24 points from Trista Drew and 20 points from Lexi Brakebush.

Bangor 65, New Lisbon 20

Winless New Lisbon couldn't keep up with unbeaten Bangor in Friday's 65-20 loss.