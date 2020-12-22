 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Royall beats Ithaca for sixth straight win
comments
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | AREA ROUND-UP

AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Royall beats Ithaca for sixth straight win

{{featured_button_text}}
Jessica Brueggeman

Royall's Jessica Brueggeman attacks the basket during a November 2019 win over Adams-Friendship.

 STAR-TIMES ARCHIVES

Royall won its sixth straight game with a dominant 74-30 road victory over Ithaca on Friday.

The Panthers (6-1) built up a 33-12 halftime lead and went on to win their fourth consecutive game by at least 30 points. The 44-point margin of victory was their third-highest of the season, trailing a 79-19 win at New Lisbon on Dec. 10 and a 74-27 win at Brookwood on Dec. 14.

Four Panthers finished in double figures, led by Emma Gruen's 21 points on 9-of-24 shooting. The senior added six steals and five rebounds, while Marah Gruen added 12 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists; Tenley Wopat had 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals; and Jessica Brueggeman had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Westfield 81, Mauston 17

Mauston gave up a season-high 81 points in Friday's 81-17 home loss to Westfield.

The Golden Eagles (0-8) were never in it, as Westfield (7-2) took a 59-4 lead into halftime. The Pioneers 24 points from Trista Drew and 20 points from Lexi Brakebush.

Bangor 65, New Lisbon 20

Winless New Lisbon couldn't keep up with unbeaten Bangor in Friday's 65-20 loss.

The visiting Rockets (0-6) were held below 30 points for the fourth time in six games this season.

Megan Miedema paced Bangor (3-0) with 14 points.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News