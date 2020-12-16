AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Royall keeps rolling with pair of routs

When a team seems to not miss, the basketball hoop can appear to be a little wider.

For the Royall girl basketball team, the basket has resembled that of a hula hoop its last two games as the Panthers had little trouble scoring in routs over Brookwood and New Lisbon in a pair of Scenic Bluffs Conference games. Royall, winners of four straight, raced past Brookwood, 74-27, on Monday following a 79-19 romp over the Rockets on Dec. 10.

The Panthers scored early and often against the Falcons, darting out to a 40-11 halftime lead and never looking back. Emma Gruen led the way for Royall as the senior poured in a game-high 31 points, while seniors Jessica Brueggeman (12) and Tenley Wopat (10) also hit double-figures.

The Panthers, who moved to 3-0 in league play, followed a similar recipe against the Rockets as they pounced for a massive 47-9 lead at halftime. Royall kept its foot on the gas in the second half to coast hom for the easy victory. Emma Gruen again led the way with 16 points, while freshman Marah Gruen was close behind with 13.

Royall again had tremendous depth, as Wopat (12), Brueggeman (11) and sophomore Carley Simmons (11) also hit double-figures. Libby Rogers scored a team-high nine points to lead the Rockets, who were handled by Cashton, 76-26, on Monday.